After witnessing this, Catbird wants to make people aware of how harmful their litter can be on wildlife and the environment.
"If you smoke, please don't leave your butts behind," she wrote after posting the photo to Facebook.
According to LegacyForHealth.org, cigarette butts are often cited as the No. 1 source of pollution on beaches. The Cigarette Butt Pollution Project states that 5.6 trillion cigarettes that are made of plastic filters each year, as many as two-thirds are dumped irresponsibly.
Just recently, another Facebook user captured footage of a wildlife vs. litter situation. Video was posted this week of an alligator chewing and swallowing a large piece of plastic at the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge in Florida.
What other people are reading right now:
Posted Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST
Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic.
DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android
FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.
Posted Jun 26 2019 12:05PM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 12:08PM EDT
Beth Chapman, star of the “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV show, has died after a battle with cancer. She was 51.
Her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, announced the news Wednesday in a post on Twitter .
“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” he wrote.
Posted Jun 26 2019 11:20AM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 11:38AM EDT
A Florida woman hopes that her video of an alligator eating a large piece of plastic at a Florida wildlife refuge will encourage others to stop littering.
Tallahassee resident Corine Samwel posted video of the encounter to Facebook while visiting the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge on June 23.