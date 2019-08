- Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg will be making a stop in Orlando on Wednesday for a ticketed event.

The South Bend, Indiana mayor will be hosting a grassroots fundraising event at Plaza Live, located at 425 N Bumby Ave. He will be joined by Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky. On Thursday, Buttigieg will address the National Association of Black Journalists Convention in Aventura, Florida.

Over the past few days, Buttigieg has been ramping up his outreach to Democratic Party superdelegates with a phone call to them outlining the scope of his 2020 presidential campaign.

The outreach suggests Buttigieg's campaign is looking beyond the early primary states to the possibility of a convention fight for the nomination. Superdelegates, who include Democratic National Committee members, elected officials and other party dignitaries, have historically held an outsized influence over the nominating process.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.