- A dolphin at a Chicago aquarium has a bun in the oven!

The Shedd Aquarium announced that Piquet, a 31-year-old Pacific white-sided dolphin, is pregnant and expected to give birth later this fall. She's already given birth to two calves at the aquarium in the past.

"Piquet and her developing calf are progressing exactly as they should, and our veterinary staff and care teams are working together to give her the excellent care that all the animals receive at Shedd," said Steve Aibel, senior director of marine mammals at Shedd Aquarium.

Shedd shared photos of Piquet and the sonogram of her developing calf on Facebook.

For now, Piquet's days will remain as normal as possible, swimming with the other dolphins and engaging with the care staff and guests. She'll also receive regular check-ups from the veterinarians.

Piquet isn't the only animal at the aquarium that's expecting. Last year, staff found out that their 37-year-old beluga whale was also pregnant and expected to give birth this summer.