- The Orlando Pride defeated Sky Blue 1-0 on Saturday.

It's the first game that the Pride welcomes home the team's nine World Cup players.

2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Champions Ali Krieger, Alex Morgan and Ashlyn Harris were recognized in their return to Exploria Stadium along with their six teammates that participated in this year's marquee international tournament in Marta and Camila (Brazil), Alanna Kennedy and Emily van Egmond (Australia), Shelina Zadorsky (Canada) and newcomer Claire Emslie (Scotland).

The Pride earned their first win of the 2019 season in their last meeting with Sky Blue, taking a 2-1 victory at Yurcak Field.