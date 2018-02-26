Orlando Magic new Fast Break Pass offers tech ticket full season option

- When Scott Nickerson shows up to Amway Center for Orlando Magic home games, he knows he's going to have fun watching his favorite NBA team.

What he does not know, is where he's going to sit. Despite being a season ticket holder, Nickerson never has any idea where his seats will be until he walks through the doors of the arena.

Nickerson is one of a growing number of Magic fans using a kind of tech ticket called the Fast Break Season Pass. Every home game for $499 per seat. It works in conjunction with an app on your smartphone and it's kind of like spinning a roulette wheel.

When pass holders check-in at the arena, the app tells them where they will be sitting. Nickerson says some nights his 3 seats might be in the far upper reaches of Amway Center where the game on the court is almost a rumor. But other nights he's in the lower bowl sitting in what are otherwise expensive seats.



