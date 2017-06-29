< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Orange fireball lighting Florida sky was Chinese space junk

By KELLI KENNEDY, Associated Press

Posted Jul 03 2019 11:18PM EDT The Milky Way Galaxy. [Courtesy: Greg Redfern, NASA JPL Solar System Ambassador] 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/06/29/Milky-Way-galaxy-universe-space-stars_1498767478836_3649667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Milky Way Galaxy. The Milky Way Galaxy. [Courtesy: Greg Redfern, NASA JPL Solar System Ambassador] [Courtesy: Greg Redfern, NASA JPL Solar System Ambassador]</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416212711-264708762" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/06/29/Milky-Way-galaxy-universe-space-stars_1498767478836_3649667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/06/29/Milky-Way-galaxy-universe-space-stars_1498767478836_3649667_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/06/29/Milky-Way-galaxy-universe-space-stars_1498767478836_3649667_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/06/29/Milky-Way-galaxy-universe-space-stars_1498767478836_3649667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/06/29/Milky-Way-galaxy-universe-space-stars_1498767478836_3649667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Milky Way Galaxy. The Milky Way Galaxy. [Courtesy: Greg Redfern, NASA JPL Solar System Ambassador] [Courtesy: Greg Redfern, NASA JPL Solar System Ambassador]</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/orange-fireball-lighting-florida-sky-was-chinese-space-junk">KELLI KENNEDY, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 11:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416212711" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MIAMI (AP)</strong> - Conspiracy theorists took to social media in a flurry of excitement Wednesday after a mysterious flying object resembling an orange fireball streaked across the Florida sky.</p><p>The American Meteor Society reported two dozen sightings from Jacksonville to Key West after midnight and tweeted there's "no real explanation yet."</p><p>Even the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office joined in on the fun after receiving reports about the mysterious lights, posting on social media that "we were not invaded last night by Martians, but we appreciate the level of confidence you have of us to stop intergalactic invaders."</p><p>Astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell at the Center for Astrophysics has a more logical explanation for the unusual flashes of light, with a not-so blockbuster finale. He said they were just pieces of a Chinese rocket as it re-entered the Earth's atmosphere.</p><p>Launched in January, the rocket weighed over two tons and was roughly 30 feet (9 meters) long. He said it helped put a Chinese military communication satellite in orbit, and like most space junk, was being tracked as it circled the planet.</p><p>"The stuff is moving slowly. It's breaking up into multiple pieces. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/commuters-welcome-new-express-lanes-on-sr-528" title="Commuters welcome new express lanes on SR 528" data-articleId="416214603" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/New_express_lanes_open_on_State_Road_528_0_7474671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/New_express_lanes_open_on_State_Road_528_0_7474671_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/New_express_lanes_open_on_State_Road_528_0_7474671_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/New_express_lanes_open_on_State_Road_528_0_7474671_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/New_express_lanes_open_on_State_Road_528_0_7474671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Commuters welcome new express lanes on SR 528</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Valerie Boey, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 11:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 11:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some new express lanes have opened on State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway), just in time for holiday travel. It's a welcome sight for commuters.</p><p>"The Beachline Expressway has gone from a four lane toll road to eight lanes. There will be two expressways in each direction and then an auxiliary lane in each direction," said Florida's Turnpike spokesperson Katie Mitzner.</p><p>She said the auxiliary lanes are for people who plan to get to a nearby exit to access local roads, while express lanes are for drivers traveling longer distances.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/state-working-with-cdc-to-tackle-hepatitis-a-outbreak" title="State working with CDC to tackle hepatitis A outbreak" data-articleId="416212963" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/hepatitis-A-vaccine_1559706463801_7353036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/hepatitis-A-vaccine_1559706463801_7353036_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/hepatitis-A-vaccine_1559706463801_7353036_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/hepatitis-A-vaccine_1559706463801_7353036_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/hepatitis-A-vaccine_1559706463801_7353036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>State working with CDC to tackle hepatitis A outbreak</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 11:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Florida Department of Health is working with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to address a hepatitis A outbreak and hopes the "partnership" will help expand vaccinations, state officials said Wednesday.</p><p>The department issued a news release about the effort but did not detail how the agencies would work together on what Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez described as increasing "our vaccination outreach."</p><p>The state reported 1,718 cases of hepatitis A between Jan. 1 and June 29. Despite efforts to promote vaccinations, the state reported 346 cases between May 31 and June 29. "Chicken Dinner Road" in Caldwell, Idaho, was named for a fried chicken dinner bribe to the governor. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register via Getty Images)" title="993922584_1562202935902-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>PETA asks mayor to change name of 'Chicken Dinner Road'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/trump-facebook-campaign-ads-use-models-to-portray-actual-supporters"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/Trump%20Facebook%20ad_1562201957266.jpg_7474325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A frame from a series of Facebook video ads for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign shows a model portraying an actual Trump supporter. (Photo credit: Trump Make America Great Again Committee)" title="Trump Facebook ad_1562201957266.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump Facebook campaign ads use models to portray actual supporters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/delta-upgrades-economy-class-to-include-cocktails-bistro-style-dinner-chocolates"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/delta%20THUMN_1562199601484.jpg_7474183_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A Delta Airlines Boeing 737 passenger aircraft taxis at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/state-working-with-cdc-to-tackle-hepatitis-a-outbreak" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/hepatitis-A-vaccine_1559706463801_7353036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/hepatitis-A-vaccine_1559706463801_7353036_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/hepatitis-A-vaccine_1559706463801_7353036_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/hepatitis-A-vaccine_1559706463801_7353036_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/hepatitis-A-vaccine_1559706463801_7353036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>State working with CDC to tackle hepatitis A outbreak</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/orange-fireball-lighting-florida-sky-was-chinese-space-junk" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/06/29/Milky-Way-galaxy-universe-space-stars_1498767478836_3649667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/06/29/Milky-Way-galaxy-universe-space-stars_1498767478836_3649667_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/06/29/Milky-Way-galaxy-universe-space-stars_1498767478836_3649667_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/06/29/Milky-Way-galaxy-universe-space-stars_1498767478836_3649667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/06/29/Milky-Way-galaxy-universe-space-stars_1498767478836_3649667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Milky&#x20;Way&#x20;Galaxy&#x2e;&#x20;&#x5b;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Greg&#x20;Redfern&#x2c;&#x20;NASA&#x20;JPL&#x20;Solar&#x20;System&#x20;Ambassador&#x5d;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orange fireball lighting Florida sky was Chinese space junk</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orioles-score-6-in-ninth-hold-on-to-beat-rays-9-6" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orioles score 6 in ninth, hold on to beat Rays 9-6</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/orlando-city-sc-1-philadelphia-union-3" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/orlando-city-philadelphia_1562206775196_7474610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/orlando-city-philadelphia_1562206775196_7474610_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/orlando-city-philadelphia_1562206775196_7474610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/orlando-city-philadelphia_1562206775196_7474610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/orlando-city-philadelphia_1562206775196_7474610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Przybylko scores 2 goals, Philly beats Orlando City 3-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/trench-collapse-rescue-underway-in-encino" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/03/encino%20trench%20collapse%20rescue%20070319_1562204903379.jpg_7474447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/03/encino%20trench%20collapse%20rescue%20070319_1562204903379.jpg_7474447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/03/encino%20trench%20collapse%20rescue%20070319_1562204903379.jpg_7474447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/03/encino%20trench%20collapse%20rescue%20070319_1562204903379.jpg_7474447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/03/encino%20trench%20collapse%20rescue%20070319_1562204903379.jpg_7474447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 person killed after trench collapses in Encino</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 