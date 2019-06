- Orange County deputies say one person was shot at hotel early Friday morning.

This happened at the Quality Inn off of Lee Road near Interstate 4 around 3:00 a.m.

According to investigators, after the victim was shot, that person traveled to an apartment complex off Hacienda Court near the Millenia area. Deputies met the victim there and he was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

His injuries are said to be non-life threatening and he is in stable condition.

Deputies are still investigating what let up to the shooting. So far, investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.