- Orange County deputies are looking for a gunman that shot one person who then crashed in a Walmart parking lot late Tuesday night.

According to deputies, the victim died at the hospital after he was found shot in the parking lot of the Walmart on John Young Parkway in Orlando.

The Orange county Sheriff’s Office was called to what they thought was a car crash, but when they got on scene at around 10:00 p.m., they found the driver of the car unconscious, with a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Deputies are now trying to identify and find the shooter. At this point, investigators don’t know what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1- 800-423-TIPS.