Tiffany Holt snapped the cute picture and shared in on Facebook.
"I'm at Olive Garden in Portland and we look over and see a pal eating breadsticks with us," the post read.
Holt seemed to be charmed by the rodent snacking on the buttery baked good.
Fortunately for Holt, the groundhog was outside, unlike an opossum spotted crawling under the bar at an Applebee's by South Carolina resident Adriane Neico earlier this month.
Neico snapped a few photos of the baby opossum and recorded a video of it crawling over what appears to be containers for garnishes that go into mixed drinks and cocktails.
"Who know how long he was inside of the restaurant? Not to mention all over the drinks I just ingested from the same bar a nasty possum was crawling around on. Probably urinating and defecating all over the place," she wrote on Facebook.
Stetson Baptist Church has reportedly cleared more than $7.2 million in crippling medical debt for 6,500 individuals and families at or above the poverty line in Central Florida.
The generous offering is part of a church-wide initiative, called the '53rd Sunday,' where the church raised $153,867.19 and split it between two causes on June 30th.
"To say that we are surprised is an understatement," said Stetson Baptist Church Senior Pastor, Dr. Dan Glenn. "Our goal was to give enough to abolish crippling medical debt in Volusia County, but God showed up through the sacrificial giving of all ages — children up to senior citizens," he added. "This is what the love of Christ looks like in a very practical way."
Walt Disney World's most immersive and advanced attraction yet will open in December.
According to the DisneyParks Blog, 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance' will open on December 5th at Walt Disney World.
They say that Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will be the most immersive and advanced attraction at a Disney park yet. It will place guests in the middle of a climatic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.