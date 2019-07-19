< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story419084851" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419084851" data-article-version="1.0">Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly raping 4-year-old in McDonald's bathroom</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-419084851" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly raping 4-year-old in McDonald's bathroom&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/oklahoma-man-arrested-after-allegedly-raping-4-year-old-in-mcdonald-s-bathroom" data-title="Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly raping 4-year-old in McDonald's bathroom" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/oklahoma-man-arrested-after-allegedly-raping-4-year-old-in-mcdonald-s-bathroom" addthis:title="Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly raping 4-year-old in McDonald's bathroom"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419084851.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419084851");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419084851-419083004"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Joshua%20Kabatra_1563538525895.png_7534339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Joshua%20Kabatra_1563538525895.png_7534339_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Joshua%20Kabatra_1563538525895.png_7534339_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Joshua%20Kabatra_1563538525895.png_7534339_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Joshua%20Kabatra_1563538525895.png_7534339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419084851-419083004" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Joshua%20Kabatra_1563538525895.png_7534339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Joshua%20Kabatra_1563538525895.png_7534339_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Joshua%20Kabatra_1563538525895.png_7534339_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Joshua%20Kabatra_1563538525895.png_7534339_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Joshua%20Kabatra_1563538525895.png_7534339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div <div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 08:24AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 08:26AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-419084851" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A man in Oklahoma has been arrested after authorities say he raped a 4-year-old child inside a McDonald's bathroom while she was on a daycare field trip.</p><p>Joshua Kabatra, 35, is facing two counts of rape and one count of lewd acts with a child. </p><p>According to investigators, the child was on a field trip with her daycare class and was with other kids in the restaurant's play area. The girl reportedly went to use the bathroom and when she didn't come out for a few minutes, daycare workers went to check on her and noticed the door was locked. </p><p>Police say Kabatra came out of the bathroom and said he was 'just washing my hands.' When daycare workers asked the child what happened, the girl reportedly pointed to her genital area. 