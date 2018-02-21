< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Nursing board signs off on 'anesthesiologist' title
Posted Aug 16 2019 12:15PM EDT data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Nursing board signs off on 'anesthesiologist' title&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/nursing-board-signs-off-on-anesthesiologist-title" data-title="Nursing board signs off on 'anesthesiologist' title" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/nursing-board-signs-off-on-anesthesiologist-title" addthis:title="Nursing board signs off on 'anesthesiologist' title"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424152623.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header (Photo courtesy of The Office of Sen. Pat Toomey) (Photo courtesy of The Office of Sen. Pat Toomey) Posted Aug 16 2019 12:15PM EDT (NSF)</strong> - John McDonough, an advanced practice registered nurse, has for years identified as a "nurse anesthesiologist," and he tells his patients the same.</p><p>Now he can do it with the blessing of the Florida Board of Nursing, which at a meeting last week in Fort Myers unanimously agreed to allow McDonough, a certified registered nurse anesthetist, to officially use the anesthesiologist title.</p><p>Although the board's ruling only applies to McDonough --- also a professor and director of the nurse anesthesiology program at the University of North Florida --- doctors fear that more certified registered nurse anesthetists will follow suit.</p><p>Chris Nuland, a Jacksonville attorney and lobbyist who represents the Florida Society of Anesthesiologists, didn't mince words when it came to where the society --- comprised solely of medical and osteopathic physicians --- stands on the issue.</p><p>"The FSA firmly believes that, although this declaratory statement only applies to this one individual, this sets a dangerous precedent that could confuse patients," Nuland told The News Service of Florida.</p><p>The Board of Nursing's unanimous decision is the latest wrinkle in a bumpy relationship between advanced practice registered nurses and physicians in Florida. The Florida Association of Nurse Anesthetists, for example, last week blasted physician groups for questioning the logistics of how a new law meant to help abate opioid abuse will work.</p><p>McDonough's move to be called a nurse anesthesiologist also comes at a time when other health care professionals are finding new ways to describe their roles.</p><p>Anesthesiologist assistants have recently started describing themselves as "anesthetists," a term that has long been associated with advanced practice nurses who specialize in the administration of anesthesia. The American Academy of Anesthesiologist Assistants refers to the providers as "anesthetists" in its 2019 mission statement.</p><p>There are 383 active registered anesthesiology assistants in Florida, according to the latest available data on the Department of Health website. Anesthesiology assistants must work under the direct supervision of an anesthesiologist. </p><p>A certified registered nurse anesthetist is authorized by law to administer anesthesia but must work under the supervision of a physician. Salaries for nurse anesthetists also are higher than for anesthesiology assistants.</p><p>"I am not a technician. I am not a physician extender. I am not a mid-level provider," McDonough said. "I am, in fact, a scientific expert on the art and science of anesthesia. So I think anesthesiologist is a perfectly acceptable term, especially since the term anesthetist has been hijacked from my profession. "</p><p>Moreover, he argues that dentists, who are not medical doctors, have been identifying themselves as dental anesthesiologists. Some anesthesiologists, he said, now identify themselves as physician anesthesiologists.</p><p>It's logical, he said, for advanced practice nurses to also distinguish themselves.</p><p> "It doesn't make any sense, to me, why we have nurses who are equally well trained in the specialty and licensed to practice it who are not called nurse anesthesiologists," McDonough said.</p><p>The Florida Board of Nursing isn't the only licensing board to sign off on the term. According to McDonough's petition, the New Hampshire Board of Nursing has done the same.</p><p>Lori Killinger, executive director of the Florida Association of Nurse Anesthetists, said her group would be watching the issue and "monitoring with interest."</p><p>Meanwhile the nursing board's decision came on the heels of a legislative session where lawmakers considered proposals to allow advanced practice registered nurses to practice independently from physicians.</p><p>The measure had the blessing of House Speaker Jose Oliva, a Miami Lakes Republican who has championed greater autonomy of nurses.</p><p>But Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't support this year's measure (HB 821), noting that he would "have to really be convinced that kind of expanding scope of practice would be good. "</p><p>While the Board of Nursing granted McDonough's request, he doesn't expect it to change how he practices. That's because McDonough has for "years" been identifying himself to his patients as a nurse anesthesiologist.</p><p>"Truth to tell, I have been referring to myself as that for a very long time," McDonough said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Northrop Grumman setting up shop inside NASA's VAB</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 08:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four companies are in a battle royale to win an important Air Force contract.</p><p>On Friday, Northrop Grumman invited The News Station to see what they’ve been working on in that fierce competition. Some of it involves throwbacks to the space shuttle program, showing us again, how the past and the future of space are closely aligned.</p><p>The Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) is where they stack rockets, and we were brought inside the bay that will house the Omega rocket, evidence that a new player is about to enter the field.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/nasa-picks-alabama-s-rocket-city-for-lunar-lander-job" title="NASA picks Alabama's 'Rocket City' for lunar lander job" data-articleId="424246779" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/NASAArtemisLander-moon_1566001424981_7599017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/NASAArtemisLander-moon_1566001424981_7599017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/NASAArtemisLander-moon_1566001424981_7599017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/NASAArtemisLander-moon_1566001424981_7599017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/NASAArtemisLander-moon_1566001424981_7599017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NASA picks Alabama's 'Rocket City' for lunar lander job</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 08:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NASA picked Alabama's "Rocket City" on Friday to lead development of the next moon lander for astronauts.</p><p>Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville beat out Johnson Space Center in Houston, which managed the Apollo lunar lander a half-century ago.</p><p>The new lunar lander - not yet built or even designed - is meant to carry an American woman and a man to the moon's south pole by 2024. Under the plan, the astronauts will depart for the surface from a small space station around the moon and return there.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/us-home-building-fell-4-in-july-slowing-housing-market-1" title="US home building fell 4% in July, slowing housing market" data-articleId="424245180" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/04/27/apopka-home-construction_1493338926636_3218094_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/04/27/apopka-home-construction_1493338926636_3218094_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/04/27/apopka-home-construction_1493338926636_3218094_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/04/27/apopka-home-construction_1493338926636_3218094_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/04/27/apopka-home-construction_1493338926636_3218094_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US home building fell 4% in July, slowing housing market</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BANI SAPRA, AP Business Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 08:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The pace of U.S. home construction fell a sharp 4% in July despite strong demand from would-be buyers, held back by a shortage of skilled labor and affordable land.</p><p>The Commerce Department said Friday that housing starts slipped last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.19 million units. So far this year, housing starts have declined 3.1%. Though there was a slight 1.3% uptick in the construction of single-family homes last month, the gain was offset by a 17.2% plunge in the apartment category.</p><p>The construction slowdown, which has persisted all year, is thwarting prospective homebuyers. The solid job market and falling mortgage rates have boosted interest among people seeking homes, yet the shortage of available homes and rising prices have dampened sales. (Photo Credit: San Antonio Police Department)" title="Cosmo IMG_9731 THUMB_1566001229369.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man arrested after allegedly stabbing dog with hunting knife, breaking off its teeth with pliers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/woman-who-thought-she-was-having-kidney-stone-pain-unexpectedly-gives-birth-to-triplets"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/mom%20with%20triplets_1566002282978.jpg_7599032_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The triplets were all born within four minutes and each weighing at about four pounds, on Aug. 10. (Photo by Dannette Giltz)" title="mom with triplets_1566002282978.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman who thought she was having kidney stone pain unexpectedly gives birth to triplets</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rice-university-police-investigating-racist-flier-found-posted-on-campus"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice_1565995685177_7598544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="rice_1565995685177-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rice University police investigating racist flier found posted on campus</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" 