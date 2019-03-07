The alleged attacker, a 13-year-old boy, was among a group of students who taunted Ruiz's son in the school cafeteria the day prior saying: "Mexicans should go back behind the wall," Santiago said. Ruiz's son countered: "We all come from immigrants," and the three students threatened him with violence, Santiago added.
The boy reported the threat to school officials who kept him in the office for his protection, nj.com reported. The school reportedly did not contact the boy's parents. He went home and told his parents what had happened, the report said.
Ruiz went to school officials the next day to ask why she was not contacted, Santiago said. The vice principal apologized for not contacting her and said the situation was under control, WPIX reported.
Passaic Mayor Hector Hector C. Lora told WPIX that the alleged attacker has been arrested and charged as a juvenile with aggravated assault and simple assault. He was released to his parents ahead of a Family court appearance, nj.com reported.
Santiago said he plans to open a lawsuit against the school on behalf of Ruiz's family. An investigation is ongoing.
Get updates on this story at FoxNews.com.
Posted Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST
Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic.
DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android
FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.
Posted Jun 26 2019 12:10PM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 12:24PM EDT
Millions of people flock to Florida beaches each year, but a new photo shows that some visitors need a reminder to clean after they leave.
Karen Catbird of Largo, Florida was visiting St. Pete Beach when she came across a sad sight: a black skimmer seabird feeding its chick a cigaratte butt.
Posted Jun 26 2019 12:05PM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 12:08PM EDT
Beth Chapman, star of the “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV show, has died after a battle with cancer. She was 51.
Her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, announced the news Wednesday in a post on Twitter .
“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” he wrote.