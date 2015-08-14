< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421118426-379571158"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421118426-379571158" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, Posted Jul 30 2019 01:40PM EDT
Updated Jul 30 2019 01:42PM EDT Related Headlines
Maine is 8th state to legalize assisted suicide
Dutch rape victim dies after euthanasia request src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Dutch rape victim dies after euthanasia request</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A New Jersey law which will allow <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/new-jersey-assisted-suicide-law-to-go-into-effect-this-week">terminally ill patients to legally end their lives </a>will go into effect on Thursday in the state.</p><p>The Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act permits adult patients with six months or less to live to obtain and self-administer life-ending medication. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill into law on April 12 after the Democrat-led Assembly and Senate passed the measure in close votes.</p><p>"Allowing residents with terminal illnesses to make end-of-life choices for themselves is the right thing to do," Murphy said in an April 12 press release upon signing the bill.</p><p>Supporters hail its passage as a victory in the so-called "right to die" movement. Those in opposition say it fails to protect the most vulnerable members of society and want the state to put more effort into improving its health care system.</p><p>The law mandates a psychiatrist or psychologist first assess whether a person has the mental capacity to decide to end their own life, the Washington Examiner reported. 