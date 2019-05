- Calling all space nerds: here's your chance to be in "mission control."

NASA needs help mapping an asteroid known as Bennu.

The space agency's "Osiris Rex" mission started taking samples of the space rock last year. But the surface is full of debris and danger, and the agency needs to find where to land a spacecraft.

That's why NASA is turning to the public to find where to land.

With the help of an online tool, you can scan the asteroid's surface for craters, boulders and rocks and mark potential landing spots.

If you'd like to help map the asteroid, you can register HERE.