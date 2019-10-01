< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. NASA lander captures marsquakes, other Martian sounds data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/mars-insight-lander_1569972551743_7683378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/mars-insight-lander_1569972551743_7683378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/mars-insight-lander_1569972551743_7683378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/mars-insight-lander_1569972551743_7683378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430970174-430970107" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/mars-insight-lander_1569972551743_7683378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/mars-insight-lander_1569972551743_7683378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/mars-insight-lander_1569972551743_7683378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/mars-insight-lander_1569972551743_7683378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/mars-insight-lander_1569972551743_7683378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div By MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer
Posted Oct 01 2019 07:32PM EDT (AP)</strong> - NASA's InSight lander on Mars has captured the low rumble of marsquakes and a symphony of other otherworldly sounds.</p><p>Scientists released an audio sampling Tuesday. The sounds had to be enhanced for humans to hear.</p><p>InSight's seismometer has detected more than 100 events, but only 21 are considered strong marsquake candidates. The rest could be marsquakes - or something else. The French seismometer is so sensitive it can hear the Martian wind as well as movements by the lander's robot arm and other mechanical "dinks and donks " as the team calls them.</p><p>"It's been exciting, especially in the beginning, hearing the first vibrations from the lander," said Imperial College London's Constantinos Charalambous, who helped provide the audio recordings. "You're imagining what's really happening on Mars as InSight sits on the open landscape," he added in a statement.</p><p>InSight arrived at Mars last November and recorded its first seismic rumbling in April.</p><p>A German drilling instrument, meanwhile, has been inactive for months. Scientists are trying to salvage the experiment to measure the planet's internal temperature.</p><p>The so-called mole is meant to penetrate 16 feet (5 meters) beneath the Martian surface, but has managed barely 1 foot (30 centimeters). Researchers suspect the Martian sand isn't providing the necessary friction for digging, causing the mole to helplessly bounce around rather than burrow deeper, and to form a wide pit around itself.</p><p>___</p><p>The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. More Mobile App News Feed Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Military_investigates_dumping_ground_0_7683184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Military_investigates_dumping_ground_0_7683184_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Military_investigates_dumping_ground_0_7683184_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Military_investigates_dumping_ground_0_7683184_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Military_investigates_dumping_ground_0_7683184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has labeled part of Brevard County a Formerly Used Defense Site, or FUDS.  The declaration means the things being dug up by some residents came from the Banana River Naval Air Force Station." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Army Corps of Engineers sends team to South Patrick Shores</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 08:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three specialists from the Army Corps of Engineers have been on the ground for the past few days, looking at the military items that have been dug up and talking to ALS patients who say it's the buried junk that made them sick.</p><p>David Jackson was interviewed by the Corps.</p><p>Jackson has a collection of old record players, and he used to tinker with them, but now he's in a weak condition and his hands don't work like they used to. He has ALS.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-seek-daycare-worker-accused-of-child-abuse" title="Police seek daycare worker accused of child abuse" data-articleId="430970441" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Daycare_worker_accused_of_abusing_baby_0_7683097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Daycare_worker_accused_of_abusing_baby_0_7683097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Daycare_worker_accused_of_abusing_baby_0_7683097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Daycare_worker_accused_of_abusing_baby_0_7683097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Daycare_worker_accused_of_abusing_baby_0_7683097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Gainesville Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a child abuse case at a daycare. Investigators said Erica Hall was caught on surveillance cameras inside the Cuddly Kids Academy, located on southeast 4th Avenue, injurin" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police seek daycare worker accused of child abuse</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jessica Albert, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 07:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gainesville Police are searching for a daycare worker who is accused of abusing an eight-month-old child.</p><p>Police said Erica Hall, 37, ran away from her job at Cuddly Kids Academy after the alleged abuse last Thursday. She’s been charged with child abuse. </p><p>Detectives said Hall is responsible for causing bruising on the eight-month-old’s face. The incident report from the police department said Hall used her hands, feet, fists and that she spit on the child. The report also said police took bloody children’s clothing as evidence.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/union-wants-probe-of-working-conditions-at-facilities" title="Union wants probe of working conditions at facilities" data-articleId="430965182" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Union wants probe of working conditions at facilities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 06:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A union that represents rank-and-file state employees is calling for an investigation into working conditions at two state-owned facilities in Northwest Florida that serve people with disabilities.</p><p>AFSCME Florida President Vicki Hall wants the Agency for Persons with Disabilities to investigate Sunland Center and Florida State Hospital and to disclose the findings to employees who work at the facilities. The union is concerned, at least in part, about air-quality issues after the facilities were damaged last year in Hurricane Michael.</p><p>"These are hard-working people," Hall told The News Service of Florida on Tuesday. Most Recent https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/getty_ibizatown_100119_1569976299359_7683460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/getty_ibizatown_100119_1569976299359_7683460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/getty_ibizatown_100119_1569976299359_7683460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="La&#x20;Marina&#x20;neighborhood&#x20;in&#x20;Ibiza&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Raquel&#x20;Maria&#x20;Carbonell&#x20;Pagola&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Couple scammed out of nearly $12K on fake Airbnb rental in Ibiza</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-panda-is-sure-to-bamboozle-the-crowd-on-season-2-of-the-masked-singer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/the%20panda_1569977166027.jpg_7683295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/the%20panda_1569977166027.jpg_7683295_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/the%20panda_1569977166027.jpg_7683295_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/the%20panda_1569977166027.jpg_7683295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/the%20panda_1569977166027.jpg_7683295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Catch&#x20;the&#x20;panda&#x20;on&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;The&#x20;Masked&#x20;Singer&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;Wednesdays&#x20;on&#x20;FOX&#x20;at&#x20;8&#x20;p&#x2e;m&#x2e;&#x20;ET&#x2f;PT&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The panda is sure to bamboozle the crowd on Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-suffers-severe-thermal-burns-after-falling-into-hot-spring-near-old-faithful-at-yellowstone" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Old-Faithful%20THUMB_1569977400778.jpg_7683296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Old-Faithful%20THUMB_1569977400778.jpg_7683296_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Old-Faithful%20THUMB_1569977400778.jpg_7683296_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Old-Faithful%20THUMB_1569977400778.jpg_7683296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Old-Faithful%20THUMB_1569977400778.jpg_7683296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cade&#x20;Edmond&#x20;Siemers&#x2c;&#x20;48&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;citizen&#x20;living&#x20;in&#x20;India&#x2c;&#x20;suffered&#x20;severe&#x20;burns&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;significant&#x20;portion&#x20;of&#x20;his&#x20;body&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;after&#x20;he&#x20;fell&#x20;into&#x20;thermal&#x20;water&#x20;near&#x20;the&#x20;famous&#x20;geyser&#x2c;&#x20;the&#x20;release&#x20;said&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;NPS&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Jacob&#x20;W&#x2e;&#x20;Frank&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man suffers severe thermal burns after falling into hot spring near Old Faithful at Yellowstone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/beyonces-dad-mathew-knowles-says-hes-got-breast-cancer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/BeyoncesDad__Banner__Getty_1569976981856_7683294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/BeyoncesDad__Banner__Getty_1569976981856_7683294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/BeyoncesDad__Banner__Getty_1569976981856_7683294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/BeyoncesDad__Banner__Getty_1569976981856_7683294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/BeyoncesDad__Banner__Getty_1569976981856_7683294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mathew&#x20;Knowles&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x20;with&#x20;daughter&#x20;Beyonce&#x2c;&#x20;says&#x20;he&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;been&#x20;diagnosed&#x20;with&#x20;breast&#x20;cancer&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;SGranitz&#x2f;WireImage&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Beyonce's dad, Mathew Knowles, says he's got breast cancer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ask-the-futurist-in-a-rapidly-changing-world-teach-your-child-how-to-learn-unlearn-relearn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Classroom_1569972526824_7683377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Classroom_1569972526824_7683377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Classroom_1569972526824_7683377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Classroom_1569972526824_7683377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Classroom_1569972526824_7683377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;Students&#x20;sit&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;lecture&#x20;hall&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;lecture&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Patrick&#x20;Seeger&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ask the Futurist: In a rapidly changing world, teach your child how to learn, unlearn, relearn</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 