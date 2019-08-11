< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Posted Aug 11 2019 06:30PM EDT

FOX NEWS - A man in Florida was seen pedaling a bike in the nude before swiping underwear from a sex shop, police reported, saying the man was under arrest.

It all happened this past Thursday evening in Wilton Manors in Broward County, where police said they responded after getting reports from "concerned citizens" of a naked man riding down the street on a bicycle.

READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After those initial calls, the man then entered the sex shop where he donned underwear he took off the shelf and offered to pay for it with his bicycle, WTVJ reported, posting cellphone video of the arrest.

The station cited the police report as saying the man then left the shop without paying for the underwear and without the bike.

A police news release reported what happened next. "The subject left the business continuing to walk up and down Wilton Drive where he removed the stolen clothing item again exposing his sexual organs in public, clearly visible to passing motorists and bystanders," police spokeswoman Jennifer Graziose said.

She added that officers took the 38-year-old man into custody after providing him "cover."

The man was booked as "John Smith" on charges of lewd and lascivious exhibit and refusing to divulge his name.

CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM More Mobile App News Feed Stories

Burglars smash into businesses in Dr. Phillips area

Posted Aug 11 2019 10:40PM EDT
Updated Aug 11 2019 10:42PM EDT

Orange County deputies are searching for burglars who smashed through windows at several businesses in the Dr. Phillips area.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, between 5 and 6 A.M., deputies responded to several glass break alarms in the shopping center at Dr. Phillips Blvd. and Sand Lake Road.

When deputies arrived, they found 5 burglarized businesses. Titusville mom speaks out after her son nearly drowned

Posted Aug 11 2019 09:07PM EDT
Updated Aug 11 2019 10:31PM EDT

A Titusville mom is opening up about the near-drowning of her son to warn other parents about pool safety.

Fletcher Moon, 4, was at a family friend's pool on July 30 when his mom says he ended up underwater for two to three minutes.

"We know now he reached for a toy near the deep-end and slipped in and fell," said his mom, Dilek Moon. Police search for shooter after man found dead in Titusville

Posted Aug 11 2019 08:15PM EDT

Titusville police are searching for a gunman after a man was found dead in the road behind an apartment complex.

Officers were called to South Park Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the victim is in his 20s, but have not released his name. <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/TITUSVILLE%20DROWNING%20RESCUE%201_1565577000787.jpg_7586947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/TITUSVILLE%20DROWNING%20RESCUE%201_1565577000787.jpg_7586947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/TITUSVILLE%20DROWNING%20RESCUE%201_1565577000787.jpg_7586947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/TITUSVILLE%20DROWNING%20RESCUE%201_1565577000787.jpg_7586947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/TITUSVILLE%20DROWNING%20RESCUE%201_1565577000787.jpg_7586947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Titusville mom speaks out after her son nearly drowned</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 09:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 10:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Titusville mom is opening up about the near-drowning of her son to warn other parents about pool safety.</p><p>Fletcher Moon, 4, was at a family friend’s pool on July 30 when his mom says he ended up underwater for two to three minutes.</p><p>“We know now he reached for a toy near the deep-end and slipped in and fell,” said his mom, Dilek Moon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/police-search-for-shooter-after-man-found-dead-in-titusville" title="Police search for shooter after man found dead in Titusville" data-articleId="423310180" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/Police_search_for_shooter_after_man_foun_0_7586829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/Police_search_for_shooter_after_man_foun_0_7586829_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/Police_search_for_shooter_after_man_foun_0_7586829_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/Police_search_for_shooter_after_man_foun_0_7586829_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/Police_search_for_shooter_after_man_foun_0_7586829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police search for shooter after man found dead in Titusville</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 08:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Titusville police are searching for a gunman after a man was found dead in the road behind an apartment complex.</p><p>Officers were called to South Park Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.</p><p>Police say the victim is in his 20s, but have not released his name.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/police-search-for-shooter-after-man-found-dead-in-titusville"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/TITUSVILLE%20SHOOTING_1565568905216.jpg_7586688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TITUSVILLE SHOOTING_1565568905216.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police search for shooter after man found dead in Titusville</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/students-head-back-to-school-across-central-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo via Pixabay" title="school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139-401096-401096-401096-401096-401096-401096-401096-401096-401096.jpeg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Students head back to school across Central Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/burglars-steal-27-guns-from-clearwater-store"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/10/Burglars_steal_27_guns_from_Clearwater_s_4_7586250_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Burglars_steal_27_guns_from_Clearwater_s_4_20190811031335-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Burglars steal 27 guns from Clearwater store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/unusual/thousands-of-tarantulas-expected-to-crawl-through-colorado-in-mass-migration"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/tarantulaaaa_1565305493628_7582420_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A tarantula sitting in its terrarium. (Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="tarantulaaaa_1565305493628-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands of tarantulas expected to crawl through Colorado in mass migration</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div Most Recent

Alaska scientists say polar bear encounters to increase

Police search for shooter after man found dead in Titusville

Students head back to school across Central Florida

Mental evaluation sought for Alabama school traffic shooting suspect

Yarbrough goes 8 2/3 innings, Rays beat Mariners 1-0 data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/11/GettyImages-1005113668_1565569461960_7586689_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/11/GettyImages-1005113668_1565569461960_7586689_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/11/GettyImages-1005113668_1565569461960_7586689_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/11/GettyImages-1005113668_1565569461960_7586689_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Danny&#x20;Lawson&#x2f;PA&#x20;Images&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Alaska scientists say polar bear encounters to increase</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/police-search-for-shooter-after-man-found-dead-in-titusville" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/TITUSVILLE%20SHOOTING_1565568905216.jpg_7586688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/TITUSVILLE%20SHOOTING_1565568905216.jpg_7586688_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/TITUSVILLE%20SHOOTING_1565568905216.jpg_7586688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/TITUSVILLE%20SHOOTING_1565568905216.jpg_7586688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/TITUSVILLE%20SHOOTING_1565568905216.jpg_7586688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police search for shooter after man found dead in Titusville</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/students-head-back-to-school-across-central-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;via&#x20;Pixabay" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Students head back to school across Central Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/mental-evaluation-sought-for-alabama-school-traffic-shooting-suspect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/05/Handgun_1444086185347_310467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/05/Handgun_1444086185347_310467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/05/Handgun_1444086185347_310467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/05/Handgun_1444086185347_310467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/05/Handgun_1444086185347_310467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mental evaluation sought for Alabama school traffic shooting suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/yarbrough-goes-8-23-innings-rays-beat-mariners-1-0" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Yarbrough goes 8 2/3 innings, Rays beat Mariners 1-0</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 