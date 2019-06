- Several injuries have been reported after a crash early Thursday morning on State Road 535 in Orange County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), two vehicles crashed on the road, with at least one of the cars landing on its side. It happened around 3:30 a.m.

FHP says that several people were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on exactly how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries.

The scene was cleared a couple of hours later.

FHP is now investigating the cause of the crash.