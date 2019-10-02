Scarbrough said he loved his Elmo toy, or "Melmo" as she says he called it. In 2007, Scarbrough brought Tucker to get photos taken at a studio with his Elmo. They accidentally left the toy behind.
"He LOVED his 'Melmo'. It was his comfort buddy," Scarbrough wrote on Facebook. "I searched high and low after that day until I found a raggedy Elmo clone."
Earlier this year, after posting a photo of Tucker with his Elmo to Facebook in her son's memory, Scarbrough said she was contacted by a photographer she knows named Megan Flanagan. Flanagan said she worked in the same studio in Knoxville, Tennessee in 2007 where Tucker's photos were taken.
"I worked at JC Penney’s portrait studio in the west town mall during the time we had the Sesame Street set. I took many, many photos of kiddos with that background," Scarbrough recalled Flanagan telling to her. "A Elmo was left at our studio during that time. Four to five years later when I left the studio in 2010, I took Elmo with me as he was a smile making tool I utilized for 1000's of babies. Sooo many smiles were captured because of that Elmo and when I left the studio to begin my business, I asked the district manager if I could take it with me. She said sure."
Flanagan put the Elmo in a box of memorabilia and used it from time to time to make kids smile. Years later, the Scarbrough and Flanagan met, but had no idea about the connection they shared -- until a few weeks ago when Flanagan saw the photo of little Tucker and his Elmo taken at her old studio.
"Has this story come full circle. Could this be his Elmo ?" Flanagan asked.
On Sept. 19, what would've been Tucker's 14th birthday, Elmo was home.
"Yesterday Megan Whitehead Flanagan gave me Elmo. I feel like I'm in some kind of Toy Story scene. 😂 Today I'm celebrating the day Tucker was born with allllllllll the feels. How has it been 14 years?"
Flanagan tells Fox 35 she feels like she has a piece of Tucker with her once again.
"Anniversaries can be bitter sweet, and Elmo certainly has made this one sweeter."
Posted Oct 02 2019 06:13PM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 06:14PM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis will be on hand when President Donald Trump visits friendly turf Thursday in The Villages, but two of the president’s other closest Florida allies won’t accompany him.
Republican Party of Florida Chairman Joe Gruters and Congressman Matt Gaetz have prior commitments and will not be able to attend the president’s event, which is happening in the midst of a U.S. House impeachment inquiry into the president.
The Thursday afternoon event in the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center is expected to draw a crowd of Trump supporters at the sprawling retirement community, a Republican stronghold where Trump overwhelmingly won in 2016. The Villages includes parts of Sumter, Lake and Marion counties.
Posted Oct 02 2019 04:20PM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 04:21PM EDT
An unknown man grabbed a woman from behind while she was jogging in Orlando.
The Orlando Police Department says that the incident occurred on the morning of September 23. The victim was running on the NorthLake Parkway Trail when someone grabbed her from behind. The victim screamed and was able to swing her arms to fight the assailant off. He immediately fled.
They said that the victim was not injured and was unable to provide a description of the suspect.
Posted Oct 02 2019 03:59PM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 04:00PM EDT
A Universal Orlando actor who was dressed as movie character “Gru” has been fired for making an “OK” hand gesture that has been designated a hate symbol used by white supremacists in a photo with a biracial girl.
Universal spokesman Tom Schroder on Wednesday confirmed to The Associated Press in an email that the unidentified actor no longer works for the company. Schroder says what the actor did is unacceptable.
A photo shows the actor fully disguised as “Gru” from the “Despicable Me” movie franchise standing behind the girl with a hand making the “OK” gesture on her shoulder.