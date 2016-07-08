< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411546632" data-article-version="1.0">Mother of 5 with license to carry won't be charged for shooting ex as he tried breaking into home</h1>
</header>
<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 01:40PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 01:49PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 01:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 01:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411546632" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A mother of five children who shot her ex-boyfriend as he tried breaking into their home in East Price Hill, Ohio won't be charged, according to police.</p> <p>The CTPost reports that the incident took place around 5:00 a.m. Thursday at the home in the 2500 block of Ring Place.</p> <p>Police say the woman's ex-boyfriend kicked out the AC unit and tried to break in through their front window. The woman reportedly had a temporary protection order against him and a license to carry. Her five children were in the upstairs area of the home at the time of the incident, according to police.</p> <p>Lt. Brent McCurley with the City of Cincinnati says the man was shot several times. He was taken to the hospital and had to go into surgery. At last check, he was in stable condition.</p> <p>The couple reportedly had a very violent past. It's not known if the woman will face any charges. 