<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story411141385" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411141385" data-article-version="1.0">Mother of 5 with license to carry shoots ex-boyfriend as he tries to break into her home, police say</h1>
</header> to break into her home, police say" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/mother-of-5-with-license-to-carry-shoots-ex-boyfriend-as-he-tries-to-break-into-her-home-police-say" addthis:title="Mother of 5 with license to carry shoots ex-boyfriend as he tries to break into her home, police say"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411141385.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411141385");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411141385-399719287"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411141385-399719287" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:14AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:18AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-411141385" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A mother of five children was forced to protect her family by shooting her ex-boyfriend as he tried breaking into their home in East Price Hill, Ohio, according to police.</p>
<p>The <a href="https://www.ctpost.com/news/article/Police-Mother-of-5-with-license-to-carry-shoots-13948521.php">CTPost reports</a> that the incident took place around 5:00 a.m. Thursday at the home in the 2500 block of Ring Place.</p> <p>Police say the woman's ex-boyfriend kicked out the AC unit and tried to break in through their front window. The woman reportedly had a temporary protection order against him and a license to carry. Her five children were in the upstairs area of the home at the time of the incident, according to police.</p> <p>Lt. Brent McCurley with the City of Cincinnati says the man was shot several times. He was taken to the hospital and had to go into surgery. At last check, he was in stable condition.</p> <p>The couple reportedly had a very violent past. It's not known if the woman will face any charges. </p> <p><strong>Catch up on more TRENDING stories:</strong></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/jupiter-will-get-so-close-to-earth-this-month-you-can-see-its-moons-with-binoculars"><strong>Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month you can see its moons with binoculars</strong></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/dog-thrown-from-car-burned"><strong>13-week-old puppy survives being thrown from car, burned</strong></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/retailers-pull-fairlife-dairy-products-after-chilling-video-shows-calves-being-abused-at-farm"><strong>Retailers pull Fairlife dairy products after 'chilling' video shows calves being abused at farm</strong></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/german-nurse-who-murdered-87-patients-given-life-sentence"><strong>German nurse who murdered 87 patients given life <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/disney-world-brings-back-summer-ticket-deal-for-florida-residents" title="Disney World brings back summer ticket deal for Florida residents"
> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Disney World brings back summer ticket deal for Florida residents</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:32AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:39AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents a deal on tickets this summer!</p><p>Starting now until August 25, Florida residents can take advantage of the 'Get Your Ears On' ticket package. Here's the deal: you get a four-day ticket for $219 plus tax or a three-day ticket for $199 plus tax. That breaks down to $55 per day for the four-day pass and $67 per day for the three-day pass!</p><p>Florida residents can then visit one of Disney's four theme parks per day until Aug. 28 with no blackout dates. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/accident-at-west-point-training-site" title="One cadet killed, 22 injured in West Point training rollover" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One West Point cadet was killed, others injured when their 5-ton truck overturned during summer training, a U.S. defense official tells Fox News. The roadway to the scene of the accident was blocked by NY State Troopers. (FOX 5 NY)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>One cadet killed, 22 injured in West Point training rollover</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 08:42AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:32AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>One cadet was killed, 20 were injured along with two soldiers in an accident involving a training vehicle at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Thursday morning, officials said.</p><p>The vehicle overturned at approximately 6:45 a.m. in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle off Route 293 at the Camp Natural Bridge training site.</p><p>The school tweeted at 8:18 a.m. that emergency vehicles responded to the scene where cadet summer training takes place.</p>
</div> <div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Chelsea Handler calls for Trump's impeachment for saying semi-automatic guns are 'entertainment'</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 08:48AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 08:54AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Comedian Chelsea Handler called for President Trump's impeachment after he appeared on British TV to speak about gun violence in America calling semi-automatic rifles "entertainment."</p><p>Handler is rarely shy about lambasting the Trump administration over gun violence on social media. She previously blamed Republicans for a shooting at a Colorado high school. However, there were no jokes in her latest Tweet about Trump's appearance on "Good Morning Britain" with Piers Morgan. In the interview, Morgan asks Trump about gun violence in America, specifically why a private citizen needs a semi-automatic AR-15 assault rifle in their home.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories"> data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man stabs girlfriend's son during fight about NBA Finals in Pontiac: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/disney-world-brings-back-summer-ticket-deal-for-florida-residents" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney World brings back summer ticket deal for Florida residents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/r-kelly-to-be-arraigned-on-11-new-sex-assault-charges" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="R&#x20;Kelly&#x20;mugshot" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>R. Kelly to be arraigned on 11 new sex-assault charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/mother-of-5-with-license-to-carry-shoots-ex-boyfriend-as-he-tries-to-break-into-her-home-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother of 5 with license to carry shoots ex-boyfriend as he tries to break into her home, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/accident-at-west-point-training-site" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One&#x20;West&#x20;Point&#x20;cadet&#x20;was&#x20;killed&#x2c;&#x20;others&#x20;injured&#x20;when&#x20;their&#x20;5-ton&#x20;truck&#x20;overturned&#x20;during&#x20;summer&#x20;training&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;defense&#x20;official&#x20;tells&#x20;Fox&#x20;News&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;roadway&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;scene&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;accident&#x20;was&#x20;blocked&#x20;by&#x20;NY&#x20;State&#x20;Troopers&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>One cadet killed, 22 injured in West Point training rollover</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 