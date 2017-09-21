< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mom's sarcastic reaction to teenager's prank goes viral: 'We too have a Costco size supply of TP' Mom's sarcastic reaction to teenager's prank goes viral: 'We too have a Costco size supply of TP' Costco size supply of TP'" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/moms-sarcastic-reaction-to-teenager-s-prank-goes-viral-we-too-have-a-costco-size-supply-of-tp-" addthis:title="Mom's sarcastic reaction to teenager's prank goes viral: 'We too have a Costco size supply of TP'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414044270.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414044270");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414044270-282521905"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/09/21/ToiletPaperRolls_1506045690895_4204137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/09/21/ToiletPaperRolls_1506045690895_4204137_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/09/21/ToiletPaperRolls_1506045690895_4204137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/09/21/ToiletPaperRolls_1506045690895_4204137_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/09/21/ToiletPaperRolls_1506045690895_4204137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414044270-282521905" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 03:28PM EDT</span></p> class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414044270" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - They would have gotten away with it too, if it wasn't for that meddling Ring.</p><p>A group of teenagers were caught on a Ring doorbell toilet-papering a California home — but the response isn't what you'd expect.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/moms-sarcastic-reaction-teenagers-prank-viral-costco" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p><p>Mom Aubrey Dupree Seymour, of San Clemente, woke up and saw her yard and trees covered in toilet paper, but instead of getting upset, or even annoyed, she took to the San Clemente Life Facebook group and sarcastically applauded the youths on their prank.</p><p>"To the kids that TP'd our house last night, I have a few choice words for you...AMAZING job, you have given me faith that there are still youths that choose to go ABOVE and BEYOND," Seymour wrote in the San Clemente Life Facebook group. "One day I believe you will change the world with your DETERMINATION to be the best."</p><p>Seymour shared the post on June 14, and since then it has received 341K reactions and 125K shares, with many commenting on the woman's "fantastic attitude" and letting "kids be kids."</p><p>"Oh ya rite of teen years lol," one wrote.</p><p>"Nice TP job. Such harmless fun," another commented on the viral post.</p><p>"I love your response. Now you know,…..Your home will only get TPd if you or your children are truly loved by others.This is the best sign of affection. Your post made it to Georgia. Thanks for the good laugh," another wrote.</p><p>"Your awesome outlook on the situation is clearly going viral, way to be an awesome person and spread your positivity around!" one person from Arizona wrote.</p><p>Seymour said her reaction to the prank was not to "get angry," citing parents are "so quick to condemn kids for the things they do," but instead laugh about the harmless fun and hopefully remind adults of their days as kids when they might have also toilet papered a house during summer.</p><p>Though Seymour, who told FOX 11 the teenagers used 72 rolls for the job, isn't just letting sleeping dogs lie.</p><p>"I do have you on my ring and when I find out who you are...game on my friend, we too have a Costco size supply of TP," she wrote on Facebook.</p><p>"They are wonderful boys that have known my son since elementary school, but don't think we won't be getting them back," she emphasized to FOX 11.</p><p>Seymour shared a follow-up photo of her kids cleaning up the paper, More Mobile App News Feed Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/28/weather-app-new_1551376596698_6836845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/28/weather-app-new_1551376596698_6836845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/28/weather-app-new_1551376596698_6836845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/28/weather-app-new_1551376596698_6836845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/28/weather-app-new_1551376596698_6836845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/i-4-ultimate-road-work-over-the-weekend" title="I-4 Ultimate road work over the weekend" data-articleId="414056103" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/i-4%20ultimate%20configuration_1561148672031.jpg_7430741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/i-4%20ultimate%20configuration_1561148672031.jpg_7430741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/i-4%20ultimate%20configuration_1561148672031.jpg_7430741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/i-4%20ultimate%20configuration_1561148672031.jpg_7430741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/i-4%20ultimate%20configuration_1561148672031.jpg_7430741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>I-4 Ultimate road work over the weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 04:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is shifting eastbound Interstate 4 (I-4), from South Street to Lee Road, to its permanent configuration as soon as 5 a.m. on Monday.</p><p>Transportation officials say The temporary eastbound I-4 ramp system between Colonial Drive (State Road 50) and Lee Road (State Road 423) will be eliminated, restoring the traditional ramps. </p><p>They say drivers should expect additional capacity on the temporary ramp system over the weekend in preparation for the shift. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/preview-orlando-city-b-travels-to-lansing-for-saturday-match" title="Preview: Orlando City B travels to Lansing for Saturday match" data-articleId="414050249" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Preview: Orlando City B travels to Lansing for Saturday match</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 03:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando City B (3-7-3, 12 points) travels to face Lansing Ignite FC (4-4-5, 17 points) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Cooley Law School Stadium with the match available to stream live on ESPN+.</p><p>The Lions enter Saturday's match looking to bounce back from a 2-0 loss at Tormenta FC last Saturday. After a scoreless first half, Tormenta found the back of the net twice in the second 45 in both the 54th and 86th minutes to take all three points.</p><p>Lansing comes into the game facing a quick turnaround following a midweek match against Toronto FC II on Wednesday. The Ignite came out with a 1-0 victory over the Reds, with Steeve Saint-Duc scoring the eventual game-winner in the 61st minute.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/2-more-us-deaths-reported-as-dominican-official-calls-spate-of-tourist-deaths-exaggerated"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/GETTY%20resort_1561144880378.jpg_7430707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An image is shown of a resort in Punta Cana. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="1157268269_1561144880378-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 more U.S. deaths reported as Dominican official calls spate of tourist deaths 'exaggerated'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/reports-ice-to-round-up-immigrant-families-for-deportation-in-10-cities-across-us-starting-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_icepolicefile_062119_1561145163372_7430542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An ICE agent is shown in a 2015 file photo. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)" title="getty_icepolicefile_062119-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Reports: ICE to round up immigrant families for deportation in 10 cities across US starting Sunday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/two-bottled-water-brands-sold-at-target-whole-foods-contain-toxic-levels-of-arsenic-report-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Water%20Bottles%20banner%20RICARDO-ZONE41.NET-FLICKR_1561144840237.png_7430540_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Display of water bottles viewed from above. (Photo: Ricardo / zone41.net / Flickr)" title="Water Bottles banner RICARDO-ZONE41.NET-FLICKR_1561144840237.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bottled water sold at Target, Walmart, Whole Foods contain toxic levels of arsenic, report finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/rot-in-peace-noaa-looking-for-private-beaches-where-whale-corpses-can-decay"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/14/Chopper%20Pacifica%20Whale%20%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_11.29.22.10_1557858973584.png_7258124_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A dead whale washed ashore at Linda Mar beach in Pacifica. It's the 10th dead whale so far in the Bay Area this season, causing concern for scientists. 