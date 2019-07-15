< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mom suffers severe foot burns after stepping on sand under 'cold' disposable barbecue <ul id="social-share-418337684" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Mom suffers severe foot burns after stepping on sand under 'cold' disposable barbecue&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/mom-suffers-severe-foot-burns-after-stepping-on-sand-under-cold-disposable-barbecue" data-title="Mom suffers severe foot burns after stepping on sand under 'cold' disposable barbecue" Jenkins, who had been at the beach with her family, said they stopped barbecuing over four hours before her injury. (SWNS) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/mom_bbq_burn_1563242228059_7524919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418337684-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="mom_bbq_burn_1563242228059.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/bbq-blunder-pho-381200-1_1563242271677_7524929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418337684-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="bbq-blunder-pho-381200-1_1563242271677.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/bbq-blunder-pho-381204_1563242295563_7524930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418337684-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="bbq-blunder-pho-381204_1563242295563.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/bbq-blunder-pho-381205-2_1563242328478_7524935_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418337684-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="bbq-blunder-pho-381205-2_1563242328478.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418337684-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/mom_bbq_burn_1563242228059_7524919_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Jenkins, who had been at the beach with her family, said they stopped barbecuing over four hours before her injury. (SWNS)" title="mom_bbq_burn_1563242228059.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Jenkins, who had been at the beach with her family, said they stopped barbecuing over four hours before her injury. (<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="SWNS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">SWNS</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/bbq-blunder-pho-381200-1_1563242271677_7524929_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Jenkins was rushed to the hospital and transferred to a burns unit, where the dead skin was taken off. (SWNS)" title="bbq-blunder-pho-381200-1_1563242271677.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Jenkins was rushed to the hospital and transferred to a burns unit, where the dead skin was taken off. (<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="SWNS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">SWNS</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/bbq-blunder-pho-381204_1563242295563_7524930_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="She was sent home the next day but readmitted when she developed an infection. (SWNS)" title="bbq-blunder-pho-381204_1563242295563.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>She was sent home the next day but readmitted when she developed an infection. (<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="SWNS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">SWNS</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/bbq-blunder-pho-381205-2_1563242328478_7524935_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Her first round of skin grafts were planned for Monday. (SWNS)" title="bbq-blunder-pho-381205-2_1563242328478.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Her first round of skin grafts were planned for Monday. (SWNS)" title="mom_bbq_burn_1563242228059.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/bbq-blunder-pho-381200-1_1563242271677_7524929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jenkins was rushed to the hospital and transferred to a burns unit, where the dead skin was taken off. (SWNS)" title="bbq-blunder-pho-381200-1_1563242271677.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/bbq-blunder-pho-381204_1563242295563_7524930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="She was sent home the next day but readmitted when she developed an infection. (SWNS)" title="bbq-blunder-pho-381204_1563242295563.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/bbq-blunder-pho-381205-2_1563242328478_7524935_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Her first round of skin grafts were planned for Monday. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:59PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> Ruth Jenkins, who shared her photos on Facebook as a warning to others, said that the barbecue had been out for over four hours when her injuries occurred.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/health/mom-severely-burns-foot-after-disposable-barbecue" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p><p>"The barbecues were stone cold and we started removing them in order to dispose of them," Jenkins, who was visiting Tor Bay Beach in Swansea with her family, told SWNS. "After the first was picked up I stepped forward while I was barefoot to pick up the second, onto the sand that the first had been on."</p><p>Jenkins said she quickly noticed pain in her foot that was traveling up her leg and hopped off the sand. She was rushed to the hospital and transferred to a burns unit due the severity of her injuries. She told SWNS that she was discharged after the blisters and dead skin had been removed but wound up back in the hospital with an infection.</p><p>On Monday, she went into surgery for a skin graft, which she said could "take up to a couple of months to heal."</p><p>"Most of us have heard warnings of burying BBQ coals in the sand, this is due to sand being excellent at retaining heat," she told her Facebook followers last week. "Well, the same applies to BBQs that have been placed directly on sand, ours had been put out for OVER 4 HOURS. I'm just glad it wasn't any of the children who were with us…or even someone else after had left the beach."</p><p>Jenkins warned that when water had been poured on the sand nearly five hours later, "it boiled and evaporated on contact!"</p><p>"If you are going to use throwaway or portable BBQs on the beach, PLEASE REMEMBER: Try to keep them safely above the sand, on purpose built stands or rocks," she wrote. "Do not assume that a cold BBQ means the sand is safe. Ensure the sand underneath is completely cooled as soon as possible and definitely before you leave the beach. Be aware of anyone walking near the affected sand, especially children and dogs."</p><p>It was not clear if the Jenkins had purchased disposable barbecues, or if they had configured their own at home. <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1077_" >
<span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1077"></span>
<div class="portlet-body">
<div class="portlet-borderless-container " style="">
<div class="portlet-body">
<div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0">
<!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Mobile App News Feed" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402557" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3>
</header> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/volusia-county-looking-to-expand-sunrail-into-deland" title="Volusia County looking to expand SunRail into DeLand" data-articleId="418339949" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/19/sunRail_1519089864504_4982255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/19/sunRail_1519089864504_4982255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/19/sunRail_1519089864504_4982255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/19/sunRail_1519089864504_4982255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/19/sunRail_1519089864504_4982255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Volusia County looking to expand SunRail into DeLand</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>To build or not to build? That is the question that county leaders hope the public will help them answer. </p><p>In question is the expansion of SunRail to the DeLand station from the DeBary station. </p><p>County Chair Ed Kelley says he was notified on Friday that a funding source was available that could provide more than 19 million dollars to get the Phase 2 North segment of the project started. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/trump-abortion-restrictions-effective-immediately-1" title="Trump abortion restrictions effective immediately" data-articleId="418333399" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump abortion restrictions effective immediately</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Taxpayer-funded family planning clinics must stop referring women for abortions immediately, the Trump administration said Monday, declaring it will begin enforcing a new regulation hailed by religious conservatives and denounced by medical organizations and women's rights groups.</p><p>The head of a national umbrella group representing the clinics said the administration is following "an ideological agenda" that could disrupt basic health care for many low-income women.</p><p>Ahead of a planned conference Tuesday with the clinics, the Health and Human Services Department formally notified them that it will begin enforcing the ban on abortion referrals, along with a requirement that clinics maintain separate finances from facilities that provide abortions. <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/new-and-improved-fox-35-weather-app" title="New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App" data-articleId="393502697" >
<h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:57PM EDT</span></p>
<p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings and Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images)" title="Wild Wings burger 16x9_1563239983316.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Buffalo Wild Wings worker fired after woman says she received mustard swastika on burger bun</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/after-responding-to-wreck-deputy-adopts-kitten-found-inside-car-and-names-her-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/deputy%20adopts%20kitten%2016x9%202_1563232509561.jpg_7524438_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Deputy Harry Guillot is pictured with “Crash,” a 4-week-old kitten who was found July 11 in a crashed car in Louisiana. (Photo credit: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)" title="deputy adopts kitten 16x9 2_1563232509561.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After responding to wreck, deputy adopts kitten found inside car and names her ‘Crash'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/higher-wages-pitched-for-orange-county-employees"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/09/14/orange-county-seal_1473888643324_1993163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="orange-county-seal_1473888643324.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Higher wages pitched for Orange County employees</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/spacex-leaky-valve-caused-crew-capsule-to-explode-in-test-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/spacex-capsule-explosion_1563234330704_7524281_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="spacex-capsule-explosion_1563234330704.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SpaceX: Leaky valve caused crew capsule to explode in test</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/buffalo-wild-wings-worker-fired-after-woman-says-she-received-mustard-swastika-on-burger-bun" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Wild%20Wings%20burger%2016x9_1563239983316.jpg_7524726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Wild%20Wings%20burger%2016x9_1563239983316.jpg_7524726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Wild%20Wings%20burger%2016x9_1563239983316.jpg_7524726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Wild%20Wings%20burger%2016x9_1563239983316.jpg_7524726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Wild%20Wings%20burger%2016x9_1563239983316.jpg_7524726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;exterior&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;Buffalo&#x20;Wild&#x20;Wings&#x20;restaurant&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;cheeseburger&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rick&#x20;Diamond&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Buffalo&#x20;Wild&#x20;Wings&#x20;and&#x20;Deb&#x20;Lindsey&#x20;For&#x20;The&#x20;Washington&#x20;Post&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Buffalo Wild Wings worker fired after woman says she received mustard swastika on burger bun</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/trump-abortion-restrictions-effective-immediately-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump abortion restrictions effective immediately</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/disney-heiress-claims-disneyland-employees-are-unhappy-with-working-conditions-i-was-so-livid-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/disneyland%20anaheim_1556757032256.jpg_7209398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/disneyland%20anaheim_1556757032256.jpg_7209398_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/disneyland%20anaheim_1556757032256.jpg_7209398_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/disneyland%20anaheim_1556757032256.jpg_7209398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/disneyland%20anaheim_1556757032256.jpg_7209398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Disneyland&#x20;in&#x20;Anaheim&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Oscar&#x20;Flores&#x2c;&#x20;FOX&#x20;11&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney heiress claims Disneyland employees are unhappy with working conditions: 'I was so livid'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/after-responding-to-wreck-deputy-adopts-kitten-found-inside-car-and-names-her-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/deputy%20adopts%20kitten%2016x9%202_1563232509561.jpg_7524438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/deputy%20adopts%20kitten%2016x9%202_1563232509561.jpg_7524438_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/deputy%20adopts%20kitten%2016x9%202_1563232509561.jpg_7524438_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/deputy%20adopts%20kitten%2016x9%202_1563232509561.jpg_7524438_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/deputy%20adopts%20kitten%2016x9%202_1563232509561.jpg_7524438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lafourche&#x20;Parish&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Deputy&#x20;Harry&#x20;Guillot&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;with&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Crash&#x2c;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;a&#x20;4-week-old&#x20;kitten&#x20;who&#x20;was&#x20;found&#x20;July&#x20;11&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;crashed&#x20;car&#x20;in&#x20;Louisiana&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Lafourche&#x20;Parish&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>After responding to wreck, deputy adopts kitten found inside car and names her ‘Crash'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/shands-fights-planned-psychiatric-hospital" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/doctor-medical-chart-health_1444075897151_309833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/doctor-medical-chart-health_1444075897151_309833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/doctor-medical-chart-health_1444075897151_309833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/doctor-medical-chart-health_1444075897151_309833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/doctor-medical-chart-health_1444075897151_309833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Shands fights planned psychiatric hospital</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2">
<div class="row">
<div class="column">
<div class="footer-links primary"> href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35News"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wofl.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a 