<header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430223054" data-article-version="1.0">Missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez placed on FBI's Most Wanted list</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430223054" data-article-version="1.0">Missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez placed on FBI's Most Wanted list</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-430223054" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez placed on FBI's Most Wanted list&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/missing-5-year-old-dulce-maria-alavez-placed-on-fbis-most-wanted-list" data-title="Missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez placed on FBI's Most Wanted list" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/missing-5-year-old-dulce-maria-alavez-placed-on-fbis-most-wanted-list" addthis:title="Missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez placed on FBI's Most Wanted list"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430223054.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430223054");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430223054-430223029"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/dulce%20search_1569413751226.png_7675109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/dulce%20search_1569413751226.png_7675109_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/dulce%20search_1569413751226.png_7675109_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/dulce%20search_1569413751226.png_7675109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/dulce%20search_1569413751226.png_7675109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430223054-430223029" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/dulce%20search_1569413751226.png_7675109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/dulce%20search_1569413751226.png_7675109_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/dulce%20search_1569413751226.png_7675109_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/dulce%20search_1569413751226.png_7675109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/dulce%20search_1569413751226.png_7675109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 08:16AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 08:17AM EDT</span></p> </div> (FOX 29)</strong> - A 5-year-old girl believed to have been kidnapped from a Cumberland County park last week has been placed on the FBI's Most Wanted list of missing or kidnapped persons.</p> <p>Dulce Maria Alavez disappeared Sept. 16 from a playground at Bridgeton City Park. The girl and her 3-year-old brother were playing while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative.</p> <p>The mother told police her son soon ran back to the car crying and pointed to the area where he last saw his sister. They looked but could not locate her.</p> <p>An Amber Alert was issued the following day. Authorities believe the girl was taken by a man who led her to a red van. The suspect has been described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with a thin build and acne on his face. He was wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt at the time of the reported abduction.</p> <p>Family, friends and supporters gathered Saturday night for a vigil at Bridgeton City Park, where Alavez disappeared. Supporters lit candles, prayed, sang hymns and wore yellow, the color that Dulce was wearing when she went missing. A pastor prayed the girl's abductor would "send this baby home."</p> <p>Investigators on Tuesday confirmed they have been in contact with Alavez's father in Mexico, but revealed no other details about the investigation, according to NJ.com.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Cumberland County Prosecutor asks anyone who took pictures in Bridgeton City Park exactly one week ago now, around 3-6pm for possible clues in background of those shots that could help lead to finding missing 5 year old <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX29philly?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX29philly</a> <a href="https://t.co/Toc1tjn7P1">pic.twitter.com/Toc1tjn7P1</a></p> — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) <a href="https://twitter.com/KeeleyFox29/status/1176254940815249411?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 23, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p> </p> <p>There's a $35,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.</p> <p>Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI's toll-free tipline at 1-800-225-5324, and select option 4, then select option 8. Information can also be texted to TIP411. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd hearing to set rules for murder trial</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 08:01AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 08:08AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Accused murderer Markeith Loyd will be in an Orange County court Wednesday morning for a hearing to determine the rules for his upcoming murder trial.</p><p>The court is expected to discuss a number of issues, including the state's request for special jury instructions. The hearing is set to begin at 9:00 a.m.</p><p>RELATED: Man accused of killing 2 found competent to stand trial</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/doctor-in-south-korea-reportedly-performs-abortion-on-wrong-woman-police-say" title="Doctor in South Korea reportedly performs abortion on wrong woman, police say" data-articleId="430222681" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/doctor%20stethescope%20GETTY_1569411524714.jpg_7674924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/doctor%20stethescope%20GETTY_1569411524714.jpg_7674924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/doctor%20stethescope%20GETTY_1569411524714.jpg_7674924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/doctor%20stethescope%20GETTY_1569411524714.jpg_7674924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/doctor%20stethescope%20GETTY_1569411524714.jpg_7674924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A doctor in a hospital wears a stethoscope in the coat pocket. (Photo by Monika Skolimowska/picture alliance via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Doctor in South Korea reportedly performs abortion on wrong woman, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 07:40AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 08:10AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A doctor in South Korea reportedly performed an abortion on the wrong woman after medical staff mixed up her identity with another patient, according to Seoul Gangseo Police.</p><p>Seoul Gangseo Police said a doctor and nurse were under investigation for allegedly conducting an abortion on a woman who was six weeks pregnant after failing to check the patient’s information before the operation, according to the Korea Herald.</p><p>Investigators said the patient, a Vietnamese woman, was prescribed a nutritional injection on Aug. 7. According to the newspaper citing police, the nurse mistakenly injected her with anesthesia without confirming her identity, and the doctor then allegedly performed the abortion, also without confirming her information.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/study-florida-is-one-of-the-least-affordable-states-in-the-country" title="Study: Florida is one of the least affordable states in the country" data-articleId="430219704" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-for-rent-sign_1556638200245_7188066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-for-rent-sign_1556638200245_7188066_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-for-rent-sign_1556638200245_7188066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-for-rent-sign_1556638200245_7188066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-for-rent-sign_1556638200245_7188066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">Getty Images</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study: Florida is one of the least affordable states in the country</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 07:21AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 07:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This should come as no surprise to anyone who has seen the average rent skyrocket over the past few years: Florida is one of the least affordable states to live in the entire country, according to a new study by Joblist.com .</p><p>"As one of the richest nations in the world, American households typically have more disposable income than the average country included in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Better Life Index," the study says. "But even so, Americans face some of the highest poverty rates among other developed nations as income inequality widens."</p><p>The study examined living wage data for each state vs. the cost of living in that state. More Mobile App News Feed Stories id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/search-for-driver-continues-after-man-is-struck-killed-after-leaving-kissimmee-hospital"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/crash_1569338760170_7673625_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="crash_1569338760170.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Search for driver continues after man is struck, killed after leaving Kissimmee hospital</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lorenzo-becomes-the-5th-hurricane-of-the-season-expected-to-strengthen"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/lorenzo_1569405654440_7674776_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="lorenzo_1569405654440.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lorenzo becomes the 5th hurricane of the season, expected to strengthen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/sunny-dry-weather-continues"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/Weather_report__September_25__2019am_0_7674872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_report__September_25__2019am_0_20190925095554"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sunny, Dry Weather Continues</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fhp-investigating-kissimmee-hit-and-run"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/hit%20and%20run%20Kissimmee_1569384879308.jpg_7674729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="hit and run Kissimmee_1569384879308.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FHP investigating Kissimmee hit and run</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/doctor-in-south-korea-reportedly-performs-abortion-on-wrong-woman-police-say" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/doctor%20stethescope%20GETTY_1569411524714.jpg_7674924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/doctor%20stethescope%20GETTY_1569411524714.jpg_7674924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/doctor%20stethescope%20GETTY_1569411524714.jpg_7674924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/doctor%20stethescope%20GETTY_1569411524714.jpg_7674924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/doctor%20stethescope%20GETTY_1569411524714.jpg_7674924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;doctor&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;hospital&#x20;wears&#x20;a&#x20;stethoscope&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;coat&#x20;pocket&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Monika&#x20;Skolimowska&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Doctor in South Korea reportedly performs abortion on wrong woman, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/study-florida-is-one-of-the-least-affordable-states-in-the-country" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-for-rent-sign_1556638200245_7188066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-for-rent-sign_1556638200245_7188066_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-for-rent-sign_1556638200245_7188066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-for-rent-sign_1556638200245_7188066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-for-rent-sign_1556638200245_7188066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study: Florida is one of the least affordable states in the country</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/troopers-digging-for-change-leads-to-toll-booth-road-rage-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/25/sunpass%20toll%20booth%202_1556204919762.jpg_7170272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/25/sunpass%20toll%20booth%202_1556204919762.jpg_7170272_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/25/sunpass%20toll%20booth%202_1556204919762.jpg_7170272_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/25/sunpass%20toll%20booth%202_1556204919762.jpg_7170272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/25/sunpass%20toll%20booth%202_1556204919762.jpg_7170272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Troopers: Digging for change leads to toll booth road rage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/search-for-driver-continues-after-man-is-struck-killed-after-leaving-kissimmee-hospital" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/crash_1569338760170_7673625_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/crash_1569338760170_7673625_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/crash_1569338760170_7673625_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/crash_1569338760170_7673625_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/crash_1569338760170_7673625_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Search for driver continues after man is struck, killed after leaving Kissimmee hospital</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lorenzo-becomes-the-5th-hurricane-of-the-season-expected-to-strengthen" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/lorenzo_1569405654440_7674776_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/lorenzo_1569405654440_7674776_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/lorenzo_1569405654440_7674776_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/lorenzo_1569405654440_7674776_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/lorenzo_1569405654440_7674776_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lorenzo becomes the 5th hurricane of the season, expected to strengthen</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> 