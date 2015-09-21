< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Minimum wage measure tops 700,000 signatures

Posted Sep 19 2019 12:05AM EDT TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) (NSF)</strong> - Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment that would increase Florida’s minimum wage have submitted more than 700,000 valid petition signatures to the state and are nearing a key threshold to get on the November 2020 ballot.</p> <p>The political committee Florida For A Fair Wage, which is chaired and largely bankrolled by Orlando attorney John Morgan, had submitted 705,920 valid signatures as of Wednesday. It needs to submit 766,200 valid signatures by a February deadline to be eligible for the ballot. Also, it needs the Florida Supreme Court to sign off on the proposed ballot wording.</p> <p>The proposed amendment, if approved by voters, would increase the state’s minimum wage to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021 and increase it by $1 each year until it hits $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026. The state’s minimum wage this year is $8.46 an hour.</p> <p>Meanwhile, the state has tallied 664,983 petition signatures from the political committee All Voters Vote for a proposed constitutional amendment that would revamp the primary-election system. Under the proposal, all registered voters would be able to cast ballots in primaries, regardless of political affiliation. The two candidates getting the most votes in each primary would advance to the general election.</p> <p>Currently, Florida has a “closed” primary system, which allows only voters registered with parties to participate in party primaries. One political committee, Florida Citizen Voters, has already topped the 766,200-signature threshold for its proposed constitutional amendment. 