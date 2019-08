- UCF began its preseason football training camp this week. In attendance has been McKenzie Milton, still recovering from last season's traumatic knee injury. He is expected to miss all of the 2019 season.

Darriel Mack Jr. was backup to Milton and finished out the season as starting quarterback, but he broke his ankle last month, and it remains unclear when he will be able to safely take the field.

It would seem that the Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush would have the inside track, but UCF Coach Josh Heupel isn't counting out redshirt freshman Quadry Jones or true freshman Dillon Gabriel. Their offensive teammates are doing everything they can, to get them up to speed.

Heupel said Milton has helped to provide some guidance, as he mentors the quarterback squad.

"This summer, he's been with those guys, taking the year as a quote-quote 'coach' type of year. He's a great sounding board for all our quarterbacks, with the way we practice," Heupel said. "After a series, he'll pull those guys to the sideline, rewind things and ask them their perspective but also give his insights as well."

In the USA Today preseason coaches' poll, released on Thursday, the Knights are ranked No. 17. UCF opens their season on August 29, when they host Florida A&M.