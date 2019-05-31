< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mexican president lashes out at Trump in letter, says he turned U.S. into anti-immigrant country  b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410088009");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410088009-410088866"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY%20mexico%20trump_1559322856272.png_7336486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY%20mexico%20trump_1559322856272.png_7336486_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY%20mexico%20trump_1559322856272.png_7336486_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY%20mexico%20trump_1559322856272.png_7336486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY%20mexico%20trump_1559322856272.png_7336486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410088009-410088866" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY%20mexico%20trump_1559322856272.png_7336486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 01:09PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 01:16PM EDT</span></p>  style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Florida prepares for influx of Mexican immigrants</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/world/mexican-president-obrador-trump-letter-tariff?fbclid=IwAR0uRUgzELljMDbAvqbxEoCwW_QP3sVeNTC8ffuK62zLkOc8O7V2YaTwYR8">has pushed back at President Donald Trump's</a> move to impose a blanket 5 percent tariff on all Mexican goods.</p> <p>In a pointed letter released Thursday, López Obrador lashed out at Trump for what he described as the U.S. president's "turning the United States, overnight, from a country of brotherly love for immigrants from around the world, to a bolted space, where there's stigmatizing, mistreatment, abuse, persecution, and a denial of the right to justice to those who seek -- with sacrifice and hard work -- to live free from misery."</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="es">Al presidente Donald Trump en son de paz. <a href="https://t.co/5XdiY7hfeL">https://t.co/5XdiY7hfeL</a></p> — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) <a href="https://twitter.com/lopezobrador_/status/1134284723721822208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 31, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><br /> </p> <p> </p> <p>López Obrador said that “social problems are not solved with duties or coercive measures,” and alluded to the United States’ history as a nation of immigrants: “The Statue of Liberty is not an empty symbol.”</p> <p>He added in the letter, which he provided a link to on his Twitter account, that in contrast to Trump's approach, Mexico is doing its part to avoid migration through its territory as much as possible, without violating human rights.</p> <p>“Peo­ple don’t leave their home­lands for plea­sure but out of ne­ces­sity," the Mexican leader said.<br /> López Obrador said in the letter that his foreign relations secretary was leading a delegation to Washington D.C. to speak with Trump administration officials in order to seek a peaceful and negotiated solution to Trump’s threat to impose stiff tariffs on goods from Mexico if the country doesn’t do more to slow irregular migration.</p> <p>He noted that his outreach was not to be interpreted as a sign of weakness.</p> <p>"I’m not a cow­ard or timid, but act out of prin­ci­ples. I be­lieve in pol­i­tics which, among other things, was in­vented to avoid con­fronta­tion and war."</p> <p>President Trump on Thursday abruptly announced a new 5 percent tariff on Mexico beginning in early June, saying the levy will "gradually increase" until the ongoing illegal immigration surge at the southern border is "remedied" and illegal migrants "STOP."</p> <p>"On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP," Trump wrote. "The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied, ... at which time the Tariffs will be removed. Details from the White House to follow."</p> <p>Fox News was told the tariff on all goods by land, sea, and air from Mexico will hike to 10 percent on July 1 -- and potentially increase substantially from there.</p> <p>"If Mexico still has not taken action to dramatically reduce or eliminate the number of illegal aliens crossing its territory into the United States, Tariffs will be increased to 15 percent on August 1, 2019, to 20 percent on September 1, 2019, and to 25 percent on October 1, 2019," Trump said in a statement released later by the White House on Thursday. "Tariffs will permanently remain at the 25 percent level unless and until Mexico substantially stops the illegal inflow of aliens coming through its territory."</p> <p>The statement added: "Thousands of innocent lives are taken every year as a result of this lawless chaos. It must end NOW! ... 11-foot alligator breaks into Florida home

Posted May 31 2019 07:58AM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 01:37PM EDT

Imagine walking into your kitchen in the middle of the night, perhaps looking for a snack... and almost becoming one!

The Clearwater Police Department responded to a home around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning on Eagles Landing in Clearwater after getting a call about an unusual burglar: an 11-foot alligator! The homeowner says the alligator even got into her wine stash! 2020 Dem Elizabeth Warren proposes law saying a president can be indicted

Posted May 31 2019 01:19PM EDT

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is pushing for a new law that says presidents can face indictment and charges of obstruction of justice.

The campaign proposal by two-term senator from Massachusetts -- unveiled Friday – comes two days after Russia investigation special counsel Robert Mueller said a Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel policy prohibited him from even considering criminal charges against President Trump.

"I've got a plan to make sure that no president is above the law," Warren said in a statement, calling for lawmakers to "pass a law clarifying Congress's intent that the Department of Justice can indict the President of the United States." Derion Vence confesses Maleah Davis is dead, tells Quanell her body is in Arkansas

By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted May 31 2019 01:18PM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 01:53PM EDT

Derion Vence has confessed that four-year-old Maleah Davis is dead, according to Quanell X.

Quanell X held a press conference with Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller just before noon Friday.

He says Vence, who was a person of interest in Maleah's disappearance , told him that Maleah's death was an accident and that he admitted to dumping Maleah's body in a ditch in Arkansas. of Justice can indict the President of the United States."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/derion-vence-confesses-maleah-davis-is-dead-tells-quanell-her-body-is-in-arkansas" title="Derion Vence confesses Maleah Davis is dead, tells Quanell her body is in Arkansas" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Reporter Ivory Hecker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Derion Vence confesses Maleah Davis is dead, tells Quanell her body is in Arkansas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p 