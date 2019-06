Matthew Allan, a right-handed pitcher from Seminole High School, was considered a possible first-rounder, but slid to the third round, before the Mets took him 89th overall.

The 6 feet, 3 inch, 225-pound Allan impressed scouts with his mid-to upper-90s fastball and command of three excellent pitches, but teams were wary of signability issues since he has a strong commitment to play at the University of Florida.

The three-day draft concludes Wednesday with rounds 11-40 held via conference calls with the big league teams.