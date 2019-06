- Are you feeling lucky?

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, so now the jackpot has jumped to a massive $475 million!

While dreaming about quitting your job and buying an island sounds great, for most of us, they will just remain dreams. Your odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million.

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night. But it's not the only big money up for grabs.

The Powerball jackpot is currently at $350 million. The next Powerball jackpot drawing is Saturday night.