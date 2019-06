- Preparing to seek a third term next year in the Florida House, Ocala Republican Stan McClain has drawn a Democratic challenger.

Ocala Democrat Cynthia Marie Dela Rosa has opened a campaign account to run in Marion County’s House District 23, according to information posted Tuesday on the state Division of Elections website.

McClain, who was first elected to the seat in 2016, opened a campaign account for the race in January and had raised $2,242 as of May 31, a finance report shows.

Also this week, Kissimmee Democrat Horng “Andrew” Jeng opened an account to run for an open seat in Osceola County’s House District 43. Rep. John Cortes, D-Kissimmee, withdrew recently from the race and has filed paperwork to run for Osceola County clerk of the court. Kissimmee Democrat Alex Barrio opened an account for the race last month and had raised $7,934 as of May 31.