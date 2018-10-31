< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. McClain draws Democratic challenger f=$("#social-share-412126719");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412126719-369926860"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/YOU%20DECIDE-FLORIDA_1541029459728.jpg_6332066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/YOU%20DECIDE-FLORIDA_1541029459728.jpg_6332066_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/YOU%20DECIDE-FLORIDA_1541029459728.jpg_6332066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/YOU%20DECIDE-FLORIDA_1541029459728.jpg_6332066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/YOU%20DECIDE-FLORIDA_1541029459728.jpg_6332066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412126719-369926860" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/YOU%20DECIDE-FLORIDA_1541029459728.jpg_6332066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Posted Jun 11 2019 07:57PM EDT data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412126719" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - Preparing to seek a third term next year in the Florida House, Ocala Republican Stan McClain has drawn a Democratic challenger.</p> <p>Ocala Democrat Cynthia Marie Dela Rosa has opened a campaign account to run in Marion County’s House District 23, according to information posted Tuesday on the state Division of Elections website.</p> <p>McClain, who was first elected to the seat in 2016, opened a campaign account for the race in January and had raised $2,242 as of May 31, a finance report shows.</p> <p>Also this week, Kissimmee Democrat Horng “Andrew” Jeng opened an account to run for an open seat in Osceola County’s House District 43. Rep. John Cortes, D-Kissimmee, withdrew recently from the race and has filed paperwork to run for Osceola County clerk of the court. More Mobile App News Feed Stories data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/06/10/DNA_lab_shutdown_1_1423436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/06/10/DNA_lab_shutdown_1_1423436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/06/10/DNA_lab_shutdown_1_1423436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/06/10/DNA_lab_shutdown_1_1423436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/06/10/DNA_lab_shutdown_1_1423436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Carolina grand jury indicts Florida man in 1996 rape</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DNA from a previously untested rape kit led authorities in North Carolina to arrest a Florida man in connection with a 1996 rape.</p><p>News outlets report a grand jury on Monday indicted 60-year-old Wayne Soller of Deltona, Florida, on charges including rape and burglary. The indictment says Soller broke into the victim's Wilmington, North Carolina, home in 1996 and forced her to engage in sexual activity while threatening her with a knife.</p><p>Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous says the rape kit was sent to a lab for processing in October. Until recently, state regulations said law enforcement needed a suspect before testing a rape kit.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/osha-street-should-have-closed-before-miami-bridge-collapse-1" title="OSHA: Street should have closed before Miami bridge collapse" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/16/bridge-collapse-FIU_1521243352809_5146281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/16/bridge-collapse-FIU_1521243352809_5146281_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/16/bridge-collapse-FIU_1521243352809_5146281_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/16/bridge-collapse-FIU_1521243352809_5146281_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/16/bridge-collapse-FIU_1521243352809_5146281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>OSHA: Street should have closed before Miami bridge collapse</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Engineers had knowledge of extensive cracking and failed to order a street closed and shore up a pedestrian bridge before it collapsed and killed six people at a Miami university last year, according to findings revealed by a federal workplace safety agency.</p><p>The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration concluded in a report released Tuesday that the size of the cracks warranted the street be shut down immediately.</p><p>Investigators say the bridge cracked because of "deficient structural design," and blame independent inspectors for not instructing that Florida International University and the bridge contractor to stop traffic.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/county-by-county/environmental-groups-sue-over-offshore-drilling-rule-changes-1" title="Environmental groups sue over offshore drilling rule changes" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/20/gulf-BP-oil-spill-2010_1521589234242_5192408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/20/gulf-BP-oil-spill-2010_1521589234242_5192408_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/20/gulf-BP-oil-spill-2010_1521589234242_5192408_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/20/gulf-BP-oil-spill-2010_1521589234242_5192408_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/20/gulf-BP-oil-spill-2010_1521589234242_5192408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Environmental groups sue over offshore drilling rule changes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JANET McCONNAUGHEY, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ten environmental groups are suing to challenge what they view as the Trump administration's decision to weaken critical safety rules created after the nation's worst offshore drilling disaster.</p><p>The rule changes announced in March will make oil and gas exploration and development off the Pacific, Atlantic, Alaska, and Gulf coasts "significantly more dangerous," according to the federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by national groups including the Sierra Club and Defenders of Wildlife, and groups on the Gulf and Carolina coasts.</p><p>"Rolling back safety standards while trying to aggressively expand offshore drilling just boggles the mind. Most Recent 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-76412145_1560298327723_7385216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-76412145_1560298327723_7385216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-76412145_1560298327723_7385216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Voluntary Flex Alert in effect for California residents due to high temperatures</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/about-us/mobile-apps/sheriff-boy-calls-911-to-report-stepdad-strangling-his-mom-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Tyneel%20Lindsey_1560298367894.jpg_7384792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Tyneel%20Lindsey_1560298367894.jpg_7384792_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Tyneel%20Lindsey_1560298367894.jpg_7384792_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Tyneel%20Lindsey_1560298367894.jpg_7384792_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Tyneel%20Lindsey_1560298367894.jpg_7384792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sheriff: Boy calls 911 to report stepdad strangling his mom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/north-carolina-grand-jury-indicts-florida-man-in-1996-rape-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/06/10/DNA_lab_shutdown_1_1423436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/06/10/DNA_lab_shutdown_1_1423436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/06/10/DNA_lab_shutdown_1_1423436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/06/10/DNA_lab_shutdown_1_1423436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/06/10/DNA_lab_shutdown_1_1423436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Carolina grand jury indicts Florida man in 1996 rape</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/osha-street-should-have-closed-before-miami-bridge-collapse-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/16/bridge-collapse-FIU_1521243352809_5146281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/16/bridge-collapse-FIU_1521243352809_5146281_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/16/bridge-collapse-FIU_1521243352809_5146281_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/16/bridge-collapse-FIU_1521243352809_5146281_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/16/bridge-collapse-FIU_1521243352809_5146281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>OSHA: Street should have closed before Miami bridge collapse</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/county-by-county/environmental-groups-sue-over-offshore-drilling-rule-changes-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/20/gulf-BP-oil-spill-2010_1521589234242_5192408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/20/gulf-BP-oil-spill-2010_1521589234242_5192408_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/20/gulf-BP-oil-spill-2010_1521589234242_5192408_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/20/gulf-BP-oil-spill-2010_1521589234242_5192408_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/20/gulf-BP-oil-spill-2010_1521589234242_5192408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Environmental groups sue over offshore drilling rule changes</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 