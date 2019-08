- With Hurricane Dorian still days away from possibly landing on the Central Florida coast, some people are already heading out of the state.

"We're on the road, getting out of here because there's a storm coming," said Herb Larosch, who was heading from his home in Port St. Lucie to South Carolina. Larosch says he doesn't like the looks of Dorian.

"It reminds me of Andrew," he said.

Karen Ramsey says she decided to cut her vacation in Fort Lauderdale short and head back to Pennsylvania.

"Heading north… sooner," Ramsey said.

She wants to get out, before there's a mad rush.

"I'm flexible with my schedule. I don't want to be on the road taking up a spot for people who actually have to do a mandatory evacuation," she explained.

Daytona Beach Shores issued a voluntary evacuation Thursday. More evacuation orders are expected along the coast in the coming days.

Transportation officials are shutting down one lane of northbound traffic on I-95 in Volusia County overnight Thursday to take down a barrier and open up the shoulder, in case drivers need another lane to evacuate.

For those who want to go inland, Rosen Hotels and Resorts says you can stay with them.

"When something like this happens, we want to do what we can for south Floridians. So we offer lower than usual rates at our properties," said Jennifer Rice-Palmer, Director of Guest Contact for Rosen Hotels.

She says the rates are as low as $59.99, and they're also waiving pet fees.

"At any point today, we've probably had a cue of about 60 to 80 people looking to book reservations," Rice-Palmer said.

