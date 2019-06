- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for an elderly man who has been missing since Thursday night.

Felma Spivey, 77, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at his home on Erie Road in Parrish. According to the sheriff's office, Spivey suffers from memory loss and gets disoriented.

His family says he walked away from his home wearing a yellow-tan shirt, blue pants and blue Tampa Bay Lightning hat. Deputies consider him endangered.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.