Three people were arrested after Fort Lauderdale police say they beat a foster child in their care.

According to police, the 8-year-old girl was subjected to beatings and told to put a rag in her mouth during them to quiet her cries "so nobody can hear me." Police say the girl was covered in scars, scabs and blisters and bruises. The Orlando Sentinel reports that "a medical exam found the girl did not have clear, unscarred skin on the back of her upper thighs" which was noted in a report.

Police went to the home on May 16. They say that the victim accused her foster brother, Rashad Forman, of beating her with a black jump rope and that her foster mother, Turella Forman, 57, would beat her with a pink cellphone charging cord. An arrest report states that the child says the beatings were for getting a bad note from school.