<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411115711" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411115711" data-article-version="1.0">Man accused in deadly hit and run bonds out of Orange County jail</h1> </header> EDT <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411115711"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:27AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/dwayne%20drayton%20for%20web_1559817087600.png_7358317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/dwayne%20drayton%20for%20web_1559817087600.png_7358317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/dwayne%20drayton%20for%20web_1559817087600.png_7358317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/dwayne%20drayton%20for%20web_1559817087600.png_7358317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/dwayne%20drayton%20for%20web_1559817087600.png_7358317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411115711-411118053" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/dwayne%20drayton%20for%20web_1559817087600.png_7358317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/dwayne%20drayton%20for%20web_1559817087600.png_7358317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/dwayne%20drayton%20for%20web_1559817087600.png_7358317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/dwayne%20drayton%20for%20web_1559817087600.png_7358317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <strong class='dateline'>ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A Palm Bay man accused in a deadly hit and run bonded out of jail Wednesday night. </p> <p>Florida Highway Patrol troopers say Dwayne Drayton,38, tried to get rid of evidence in a hit and run but traces of the victim’s blood were still found on the car. </p> <p>According to troopers, 70-year-old Robert Henschel, a tourist from Wisconsin, ran out of gas on State Road 528 on Feb. 23 and was standing behind his car when Drayton slammed into him.<br /> Good samaritans nearby saw it happen and stopped to help.</p> <p>“As i went past the car, Ii could see there’s a gentleman on the ground," said Jennifer Lycans.</p> <p>Troopers say after about a week, they found the car believed to be involved and a few anonymous callers had tipped them off about their suspect. </p> <p>Investigators say Drayton told them he hit a deer --- so they searched the area and never found one. They also say Drayton cleaned his car and pulled off some stickers to possibly try and get rid of evidence. </p> <p>“The DNA that was found on this windshield for the crash was actually where the pedestrian strike occurred on the windshield," said Lt. Kim Montes. "But was also in the glue from the sticker that had been removed from the windshield.”</p> <p>On top of that, troopers say they found he made suspicious searches online.</p> <p>“He also googled on his phone, searched for items like crash on the Beachline, vehicular homicide and hitting a deer.”</p> <p>Drayton is out of jail on bond, but his criminal case continues. Orange County deputies nab armed home invasion suspects near UCF
Posted Jun 06 2019 06:45AM EDT
Some armed home invasion suspected ended up in handcuffs early Thursday morning after being chased down by Orange County deputies. According to authorities, the suspects broke into a unit at The Village of Alafaya Apartments. The suspects reportedly forced their way in, pulled out a gun and demanded items from the victims. Deputies were able to locate the suspects' vehicle and followed them into Seminole County where they were arrested. Trump marks 75th anniversary of D-Day at Normandy
Posted Jun 06 2019 05:15AM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 06:29AM EDT
(AP) — The world will turn its eyes Thursday to the beaches of Normandy, France, paying tribute to the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion and the few surviving veterans of that battle that changed the course of World War II. For President Donald Trump, it is another moment to praise alliances and military service, on the heels of defending his decision not to serve in Vietnam. World leaders will gather in heartfelt tribute to alliance and sacrifice and a unified vow for enduring unity, outweighing any national or political skirmish of the moment. Trump is expected to give a speech while touring the beaches and an American military cemetery in France. He stuck to the script Wednesday in the first of two days of D-Day tributes at a moving ceremony in Portsmouth, England, from which the 1944 invasion was launched. Raptors hit big shots, beat Warriors for 2-1 NBA Finals lead
By JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer
Posted Jun 06 2019 02:34AM EDT
For every amazing shot in a career night by Stephen Curry on his home court, Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and Danny Green kept finding dazzling answers of their own. The Toronto Raptors decided to "let it rip," and now they have the momentum again in these back-and-forth NBA Finals. Leonard scored 30 points on a night Curry went off for a playoff-best 47, and the Raptors beat the banged-up Golden State Warriors 123-109 on Wednesday for a 2-1 series lead. 