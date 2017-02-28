< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Legislative leaders see boosts in net worth data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415920388.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415920388");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415920388-238658362"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415920388-238658362" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Posted Jul 02 2019 04:47PM EDT style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - Florida legislative leaders don't appear to have had financial hardships as they took charge of the House and Senate last year.</p><p>House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, posted an 11.3 percent increase in his net worth as of Dec. 31, while Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, recorded a 6 percent increase, according to financial-disclosure reports filed with the Florida Commission on Ethics.</p><p>Oliva reported a $15.2 million net worth, bolstered by $7.25 million in bank and investment accounts and $5.59 million in real estate investments. Oliva's primary residence accounted for $1.28 million of his real estate.</p><p>The $15.2 million number was up from a net worth of $13.65 million as of Dec. 31, 2017, reports show. Lawmakers file disclosures each summer, but the reports typically reflect their finances at the end of the previous year.</p><p>Oliva, who sold $9.2 million in shares of the family-run Oliva Cigar Co. to Belgium-based J. Cortes Cigars in 2016, earned $347,629 from the company last year. He also picked up another $500,000 from the sales of shares of Oliva Cigar last year.</p><p>Oliva reported his legislative position paid $30,140, and he received income of $171,764 through a brokerage account with Charles Schwab.</p><p>State officials faced a Monday deadline to file updated financial-disclosure reports, though they have a "grace period" until Sept. 1. If reports are not filed by that date, officials can face fines.</p><p>Rep. Chris Sprowls, a Palm Harbor Republican who is slated to take over as House speaker after the 2020 elections, posted a net worth of $351,632 in his new report. An attorney who chairs the House Rules Committee, Sprowls had reported a net worth of $232,879 a year ago.</p><p>Sprowls biggest asset is his home, valued at $550,000. A 2009 graduate of Stetson University College of Law, Sprowls reported $81,267 in outstanding student loans and a mortgage of $305,567.</p><p>Galvano, an attorney who entered the Senate in 2012 with a net worth of about $1.5 million, put his finances at just under $2.7 million as of May 31, according to his newly filed report. That was up from $2.54 million in a report filed last year.</p><p>Galvano's Bradenton home has grown in value from $750,000 in 2012 to a little more than $1.03 million this year.</p><p>His ownership interest in the law firm Grimes Goebel Grimes Hawkins Gladfelter & Galvano has remained unchanged at $300,000 in that period. However, his profit sharing from the firm has grown from $87,954 in 2012 to $262,340 in the latest report. He also drew $239,519 in income from the firm last year.</p><p>His legislative position earned him $28,005 last year, and he received an additional $40,000 through Mote Scientific Foundation.</p><p>In the past few years, Galvano has added ownership stakes in several entities, including a $25,000 ownership interest in the New York theatrical company Jagged Little Pill, LLC.</p><p>Sen. Wilton Simpson, a Trilby Republican who listed a net worth of nearly $25.92 million, is in line to take over as Senate president after the 2020 elections.</p><p>Simpson has seen his net worth grow 66.5 percent since being elected to the Senate in 2012.</p><p>In that time, Simpson's stake in Simpson Farms, an egg farm in Trilby, has increased in value from $8.78 million to $14.39 million. Simpson Environmental Services, which provides duct cleaning and asbestos removal, has grown from just over $3 million to about $6.37 million.</p><p>Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, a former House member from Miami, posted a net worth of $977,523 in her new report, up 2.5 percent from the prior year when it was $953,097.</p><p>Nunez, who has worked in the past as a health-care lobbyist, earned $29,697 last year from the state and another $148,000 from her company, On Point Strategies.</p><p>The firm's "major source of income," according to the financial disclosure form, was Jackson Health System in Miami.</p><p>Paperwork filed with the Department of State in February showed Nunez still listed as the registered agent of the company and as co-manager with her husband, Adrian O. Patronis under fire for handling of complaint

Posted Jul 02 2019 06:06PM EDT

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis should be investigated for his handling of a harassment complaint against the state's suspended top financial regulator, according to a lawyer for the woman who filed the complaint.

Attorney General Ashley Moody's office, however, sent the lawyer's request for an investigation of Patronis to an inspector general who is conducting an ongoing probe into the allegations against Office of Financial Regulation Commissioner Ronald Rubin.

Tallahassee lawyer Tiffany Cruz, who represents the unidentified state worker, asked Moody on Monday to investigate Patronis, who on May 10 released a redacted copy of the complaint made by the employee against Rubin. complaint made by the employee against Rubin.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/search-continues-for-hit-and-run-driver-in-pine-hills" title="Search continues for hit-and-run driver in Pine Hills" data-articleId="415940183" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Search_continues_for_hit_and_run_driver__0_7467478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Search_continues_for_hit_and_run_driver__0_7467478_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Search_continues_for_hit_and_run_driver__0_7467478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Search_continues_for_hit_and_run_driver__0_7467478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Search_continues_for_hit_and_run_driver__0_7467478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Search continues for hit-and-run driver in Pine Hills</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 05:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two young children remain in the hospital as the search continues for the driver accused of plowing into them, their mother and two siblings in Pine Hills.</p><p>The children range in age from seven months to four years. </p><p>The Florida Highway Patrol says it happened at 10:02 p.m. Monday on Pine Hills Road and El Trio Way. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/images-show-migrants-pleading-for-help-in-dangerous-overcrowded-texas-dhs-detention-facilities" title="Images show migrants pleading for help in ‘dangerous' overcrowded Texas DHS detention facilities" data-articleId="415942345" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Images_show_migrants_pleading_for_help_i_0_7466858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Images_show_migrants_pleading_for_help_i_0_7466858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Images_show_migrants_pleading_for_help_i_0_7466858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Images_show_migrants_pleading_for_help_i_0_7466858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Images_show_migrants_pleading_for_help_i_0_7466858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A “management alert” with images of detained migrants pleading for help in South Texas was released Tuesday from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Images show migrants pleading for help in ‘dangerous' overcrowded Texas DHS detention facilities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 04:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 05:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A “ management alert ” with images of detained migrants pleading for help in South Texas was released Tuesday from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General. </p><p>The 16-page report found that the department needs to address the “dangerous overcrowding” and prolonged detention of children and adults in the Rio Grande Valley and its purpose to notify the DHS of “urgent issues that require immediate attention and action,” the Acting Inspector General Jennifer Costello wrote in a memorandum to Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/search%20for%20hit-and-run%20driver_1562104400079.jpg_7466753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/search%20for%20hit-and-run%20driver_1562104400079.jpg_7466753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/search%20for%20hit-and-run%20driver_1562104400079.jpg_7466753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/search%20for%20hit-and-run%20driver_1562104400079.jpg_7466753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Search continues for hit-and-run driver in Pine Hills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/images-show-migrants-pleading-for-help-in-dangerous-overcrowded-texas-dhs-detention-facilities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fifty-one&#x20;adult&#x20;females&#x20;were&#x20;held&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;cell&#x20;designated&#x20;for&#x20;male&#x20;juveniles&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;capacity&#x20;for&#x20;40&#x20;observed&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;DHS&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;Office&#x20;of&#x20;Inspector&#x20;General&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;at&#x20;Border&#x20;Patrol&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Fort&#x20;Brown&#x20;Station&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;OIG&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Images show migrants pleading for help in ‘dangerous' overcrowded Texas DHS detention facilities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/july-4-flyovers-to-force-temporary-closure-of-reagan-airport-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/18/REAGAN-GETTY_1545145701712_6538806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/18/REAGAN-GETTY_1545145701712_6538806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/18/REAGAN-GETTY_1545145701712_6538806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/18/REAGAN-GETTY_1545145701712_6538806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/18/REAGAN-GETTY_1545145701712_6538806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Passengers&#x20;move&#x20;through&#x20;Ronald&#x20;Reagan&#x20;National&#x20;Airport&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;day&#x20;before&#x20;the&#x20;Thanksgiving&#x20;holiday&#x20;November&#x20;21&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>July 4 flyovers to force temporary closure of Reagan Airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/state-wants-ballot-signature-lawsuit-tossed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/16/ballot-recount-vote_1542418806397_6413165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/16/ballot-recount-vote_1542418806397_6413165_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/16/ballot-recount-vote_1542418806397_6413165_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/16/ballot-recount-vote_1542418806397_6413165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/16/ballot-recount-vote_1542418806397_6413165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State wants ballot signature lawsuit tossed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/undocumented-immigrants-with-removal-orders-reportedly-hit-with-fines-as-high-as-500k" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;sign&#x20;for&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Customs&#x20;and&#x20;Border&#x20;Protection&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Texas&#x20;detention&#x20;facility&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mario&#x20;Tama&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Undocumented immigrants with removal orders reportedly hit with fines as high as $500K</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 