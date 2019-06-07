< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story411415125" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411415125" data-article-version="1.0">Kind stranger helps 'Cinderella' teen pump gas before prom</h1>
</header> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411415125" data-article-version="1.0">Kind stranger helps 'Cinderella' teen pump gas before prom</h1>
</header> addthis:title="Kind stranger helps 'Cinderella' teen pump gas before prom"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411415125.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411415125");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411415125-411411990"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/FOX%20NEWS_WOMAN%20HELPS%20TEEN%20PUMP%20GAS_1559938157085.jpg_7364342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/FOX%20NEWS_WOMAN%20HELPS%20TEEN%20PUMP%20GAS_1559938157085.jpg_7364342_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/FOX%20NEWS_WOMAN%20HELPS%20TEEN%20PUMP%20GAS_1559938157085.jpg_7364342_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/FOX%20NEWS_WOMAN%20HELPS%20TEEN%20PUMP%20GAS_1559938157085.jpg_7364342_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/FOX%20NEWS_WOMAN%20HELPS%20TEEN%20PUMP%20GAS_1559938157085.jpg_7364342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Devin Bennett and Sherry Allgood, pictured, met at the gas station of a Winston-Salem area Sheetz before the teen went off to the big dance. Devin Bennett and Sherry Allgood, pictured, met at the gas station of a Winston-Salem area Sheetz before the teen went off to the big dance. (Carolina Charm Photography) (Carolina Charm Photography)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411415125-411411990" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/FOX%20NEWS_WOMAN%20HELPS%20TEEN%20PUMP%20GAS_1559938157085.jpg_7364342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/FOX%20NEWS_WOMAN%20HELPS%20TEEN%20PUMP%20GAS_1559938157085.jpg_7364342_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/FOX%20NEWS_WOMAN%20HELPS%20TEEN%20PUMP%20GAS_1559938157085.jpg_7364342_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/FOX%20NEWS_WOMAN%20HELPS%20TEEN%20PUMP%20GAS_1559938157085.jpg_7364342_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/FOX%20NEWS_WOMAN%20HELPS%20TEEN%20PUMP%20GAS_1559938157085.jpg_7364342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Devin Bennett and Sherry Allgood, pictured, met at the gas station of a Winston-Salem area Sheetz before the teen went off to the big dance. <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:09PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:26PM EDT</span></p> A kind stranger helped the young woman pump gas into her car before she drove to the big dance — a gesture all the more appreciated, as the teen had been “ditched” by her date for the night.</p> <p>A few days before the April prom, Devin Bennett learned that intended date wouldn’t be able to make the event and “kind of ditched” her, she told KGW 8.</p> <p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/kind-stranger-helps-cinderella-teen-gas-prom" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p> <p>Though disappointed, she wasn’t going to miss out on highly anticipated high school bash — or the chance to wear her glittering blue gown.</p> <p>“I didn’t want to be sad on prom night, so I went with my friends,” the 17-year-old from Winston-Salem told Yahoo Lifestyle.</p> <p>Before heading to the pre-prom party to take photos with her pals, Bennett stopped at a local Sheetz gas station to fill up her tank, with her mom and aunt trailing in a car behind. Hopping out of her vehicle, she was taken aback to hear a stranger call, “No way — Cinderella shouldn’t have to pump her own gas.”</p> <p>“Here she was with beautiful hair and makeup,” Sherry Allgood, the good Samaritan, recalled to Yahoo. “I didn’t want her getting messed up.’”</p> <p>Allgood took over at the pump, and the two women chatted about the fun prom plans — a kind deed that meant more to the teenager than the woman likely realized.</p> <p>“It made my day because of the fact that I was going by myself and just having someone to help gave me a little more hope,” Bennett said, as per KGW 8.</p> <p>Soon parting ways, it wasn’t until weeks later that Bennett learned her aunt, Gena Sykes Turpin of Carolina Charm Photography, took photos of the sweet encounter — inspiring her to search for the woman again.</p> <p>“I just wanted to say thank you to this sweet lady. I don’t know who she is, but on the day of my daughter’s prom, this sweet lady was having none of letting Devin pump her own gas in her prom dress,” the teen’s mom, Nikki Sykes Bennett, wrote in a community Facebook page last month, in a post that has since been liked over 900 times. “If you know who she is, please pass on our thanks!”</p> <p>From there, the Bennetts soon reconnected with Allgood, Yahoo reports. According to KGW 8, the teen shared the cute photos with the woman and told Allgood that her kind gesture truly made her night.</p> <p>Incredibly, executives at Sheetz caught wind of the story and gifted both Allgood and Bennett a $2,500 gift card for the gas station on Monday in honor of the “happily ever after,” Fox 8 reports.</p> <p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/kind-stranger-helps-cinderella-teen-gas-prom" target="_blank">CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NASA will let tourists visit the International Space Station starting in 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 01:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 01:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NASA plans to allow tourists to visit the International Space Station from 2020 – at an estimated cost of more than $50 million (£39 million) per trip.</p><p>Until now, the floating space lab has only been accessible to astronauts representing state-level space agencies.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/tampa-woman-to-be-the-first-contestant-with-autism-to-compete-in-miss-florida-pageant" title="Tampa woman to be the first contestant with autism to compete in Miss Florida pageant" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/rachel%20barcellona_1559925725305.png_7363978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/rachel%20barcellona_1559925725305.png_7363978_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/rachel%20barcellona_1559925725305.png_7363978_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/rachel%20barcellona_1559925725305.png_7363978_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/rachel%20barcellona_1559925725305.png_7363978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Rachel Barcellona" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa woman to be the first contestant with autism to compete in Miss Florida pageant</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Tampa woman is about to break barriers in the Florida pageant industry.</p><p>Later this month, Rachel Barcellona, a junior at the University of South Florida, will be the first contestant known to have autism to compete in the Miss Florida pageant. The competition will be held in Lakeland on June 25.</p><p>"For 10 years, my entire mission has been about breaking barriers, and pageantry has helped me with that!" Rachel tells Fox 35.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/west-point-cadet-killed-was-from-nj" title="West Point cadet killed in crash was from NJ" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/WestPoint_ChristopherJWillliams_060719_1559925924526_7363587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/WestPoint_ChristopherJWillliams_060719_1559925924526_7363587_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/WestPoint_ChristopherJWillliams_060719_1559925924526_7363587_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/WestPoint_ChristopherJWillliams_060719_1559925924526_7363587_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/WestPoint_ChristopherJWillliams_060719_1559925924526_7363587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="West Point Cadet Christopher J. Morgan, 22, of West Orange, New Jersey. (U.S. Military Academy at West Point)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>West Point cadet killed in crash was from NJ</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 01:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Military Academy at West Point identified the cadet killed in a tank rollover accident as West Orange, New Jersey native Christopher J. <h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3>
</header> It turned out to be a tapeworm egg. (Photo credit: Rachel Palma / Mount Sinai Heath System)" title="Rachel with MRI - 16x9_1559936088481.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Doctors find tapeworm egg in woman's brain instead of suspected cancerous tumor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/pregnant-women-have-just-as-much-endurance-as-extreme-athletes-study-shows"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pregnant%20woman_1559936121924.png_7364287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A pregnent woman looks at art. (photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)" title="pregnant woman_1559936121924.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pregnant women have just as much endurance as extreme athletes, study shows</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/man-who-sent-fbi-physical-evidence-of-bigfoot-waited-43-years-to-learn-they-took-him-seriously"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/lettter_1559854638053_7360718_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="One of the letters from a batch of documents released by the FBI on Wednesday concerning its 1970s testing of "bigfoot" hair. (Photo by the FBI)" title="lettter_1559854638053-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man who sent FBI physical evidence of 'Bigfoot' waited 43 years to learn they took him seriously</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/9-foot-alligator-sneaks-into-florida-homeowners-garage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/gator%20for%20web_1559920738987.png_7363545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Precision Pest Defense" title="gator for web_1559920738987.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>VIDEO: 9-foot alligator sneaks into Florida homeowner's garage</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/08/04/recall_1437687525891_54052_ver1.0_1470333901142_1797463_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/08/04/recall_1437687525891_54052_ver1.0_1470333901142_1797463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/08/04/recall_1437687525891_54052_ver1.0_1470333901142_1797463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/08/04/recall_1437687525891_54052_ver1.0_1470333901142_1797463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ram pickups recalled because air bags may not work in crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/kind-stranger-helps-cinderella-teen-pump-gas-before-prom" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/FOX%20NEWS_WOMAN%20HELPS%20TEEN%20PUMP%20GAS_1559938157085.jpg_7364342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/FOX%20NEWS_WOMAN%20HELPS%20TEEN%20PUMP%20GAS_1559938157085.jpg_7364342_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/FOX%20NEWS_WOMAN%20HELPS%20TEEN%20PUMP%20GAS_1559938157085.jpg_7364342_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/FOX%20NEWS_WOMAN%20HELPS%20TEEN%20PUMP%20GAS_1559938157085.jpg_7364342_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/FOX%20NEWS_WOMAN%20HELPS%20TEEN%20PUMP%20GAS_1559938157085.jpg_7364342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Devin&#x20;Bennett&#x20;and&#x20;Sherry&#x20;Allgood&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x2c;&#x20;met&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;gas&#x20;station&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;Winston-Salem&#x20;area&#x20;Sheetz&#x20;before&#x20;the&#x20;teen&#x20;went&#x20;off&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;big&#x20;dance&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Carolina&#x20;Charm&#x20;Photography&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kind stranger helps 'Cinderella' teen pump gas before prom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/pregnant-women-have-just-as-much-endurance-as-extreme-athletes-study-shows" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pregnant%20woman_1559936121924.png_7364287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pregnant%20woman_1559936121924.png_7364287_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pregnant%20woman_1559936121924.png_7364287_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pregnant%20woman_1559936121924.png_7364287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pregnant%20woman_1559936121924.png_7364287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;A&#x20;pregnent&#x20;woman&#x20;looks&#x20;at&#x20;art&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;photo&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Leon&#x20;Neal&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pregnant women have just as much endurance as extreme athletes, study shows</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/nasa-will-let-tourists-visit-the-international-space-station-starting-in-2020" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NASA will let tourists visit the International Space Station starting in 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/feds-no-more-education-legal-services-for-immigrant-kids" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Feds: No more education, legal services for immigrant kids</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 