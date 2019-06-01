< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410298530" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410298530" data-article-version="1.0">James Holzhauer is this close to beating 'Jeopardy!'s earnings record</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/james-holzhauer-is-this-close-to-beating-jeopardy-s-earnings-record" addthis:title="James Holzhauer is this close to beating 'Jeopardy!'s earnings record"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410298530.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410298530");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410298530-410297964"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/01/GettyImages-JEOPARDY%20SET_1559415111046.jpg_7343100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/01/GettyImages-JEOPARDY%20SET_1559415111046.jpg_7343100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/01/GettyImages-JEOPARDY%20SET_1559415111046.jpg_7343100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/01/GettyImages-JEOPARDY%20SET_1559415111046.jpg_7343100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/01/GettyImages-JEOPARDY%20SET_1559415111046.jpg_7343100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CULVER CITY, CA - APRIL 17: Game show host Alex Trebek rehearses his lines on the set of the &quot;Jeopardy!&quot; Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>CULVER CITY, CA - APRIL 17: Game show host Alex Trebek rehearses his lines on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410298530-410297964" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/01/GettyImages-JEOPARDY%20SET_1559415111046.jpg_7343100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/01/GettyImages-JEOPARDY%20SET_1559415111046.jpg_7343100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/01/GettyImages-JEOPARDY%20SET_1559415111046.jpg_7343100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/01/GettyImages-JEOPARDY%20SET_1559415111046.jpg_7343100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/01/GettyImages-JEOPARDY%20SET_1559415111046.jpg_7343100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CULVER CITY, CA - APRIL 17: Game show host Alex Trebek rehearses his lines on the set of the &quot;Jeopardy!&quot; Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>CULVER CITY, CA - APRIL 17: Game show host Alex Trebek rehearses his lines on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. <p><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 02:52PM EDT</span></p> He now has won $2,462,216 and has victories in 32 straight games, leaving him just $58,484 shy of the overall record for earnings.</p> <p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/james-holzhauer-beating-jeopardys-earnings-record" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p> <p>Given that he’s averaging in the high 70s for his winnings, he may top Ken Jennings record on Monday. Jennings earned $2,520,700 in 2004, winning 74 straight games.</p> <p>Despite the threat of losing his record, Jennings has been all-in on Holzhauer.</p> <p>“For 15 years, I have thought somebody was going to make a run at this record, because I always knew it could be done,” Jennings said on Good Morning America. “I was there. I saw it happen. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police looking for missing and endangered teen from St. Petersburg</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 04:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 04:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing and endangered teenager. </p><p>Police say Dalton Miles, 19, was last seen on Friday around 10:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Pompano Dr. SE. </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/southwest-flight-attendant-comforts-crying-baby-in-viral-video" title="Southwest flight attendant comforts crying baby in viral video" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/01/BABY%20AND%20FLIGHT%20ATTENDANT%201_1559419220322.jpg_7343465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/01/BABY%20AND%20FLIGHT%20ATTENDANT%201_1559419220322.jpg_7343465_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/01/BABY%20AND%20FLIGHT%20ATTENDANT%201_1559419220322.jpg_7343465_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/01/BABY%20AND%20FLIGHT%20ATTENDANT%201_1559419220322.jpg_7343465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/01/BABY%20AND%20FLIGHT%20ATTENDANT%201_1559419220322.jpg_7343465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Ashley Dowell" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Southwest flight attendant comforts crying baby in viral video</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 04:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Illinois mom says that the kind actions of one Southwest Airlines’ flight attendant has reminded her that “there are good people out there,” after the steward comforted her screaming baby on the tot’s first flight.</p><p>Video footage of the sweet scene has since gone viral online with nearly 22,000 views to date.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-police-thwart-smuggling-of-mcdonald-s-burgers-and-sandwiches-chewing-tobacco-into-jail" title="Florida police thwart smuggling of McDonald's burgers and sandwiches, chewing tobacco into jail" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/01/CLAY%20COUNTY%20HAMBURGER%20TWEET_1559415857729.jpg_7343504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/01/CLAY%20COUNTY%20HAMBURGER%20TWEET_1559415857729.jpg_7343504_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/01/CLAY%20COUNTY%20HAMBURGER%20TWEET_1559415857729.jpg_7343504_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/01/CLAY%20COUNTY%20HAMBURGER%20TWEET_1559415857729.jpg_7343504_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/01/CLAY%20COUNTY%20HAMBURGER%20TWEET_1559415857729.jpg_7343504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Clay County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida police thwart smuggling of McDonald's burgers and sandwiches, chewing tobacco into jail</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 03:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 03:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Does the Hamburglar have an alibi?</p><p>On May 30, reps for the Clay County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) in Florida announced that officials thwarted a would-be smuggler’s attempt at sneaking six McDonald’s sandwiches and a tube of Grizzly chewing tobacco into the department’s detention facility. 