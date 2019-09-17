< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/logo-fox-35-orlando-wofl-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-sunny" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 89°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/fox-35-news-app">FOX 35 News App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/advent-house-calls">House Calls</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/boy-caught-on-family-s-doorbell-camera-adorably-reciting-the-pledge-of-allegiance"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/boy%20recited%20pledge_1568739032668.png_7662034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Boy caught on family's doorbell camera adorably reciting the Pledge of Allegiance"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/boy-caught-on-family-s-doorbell-camera-adorably-reciting-the-pledge-of-allegiance">Boy caught on family's doorbell camera adorably reciting the Pledge of Allegiance</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/cokie-roberts-longtime-political-journalist-dies-at-75-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/cokie-roberts-longtime-political-journalist-dies-at-75-1">Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/1-dead-after-armed-home-invasion-in-orange-county"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/WOFL_home%20invasion_091719_1568725599070.png_7661649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man killed in armed home invasion, OCSO says gunmen targeted drugs and money"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/1-dead-after-armed-home-invasion-in-orange-county">Man killed in armed home invasion, OCSO says gunmen targeted drugs and money</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/numbers-went-sky-high-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-says-hes-undergoing-chemotherapy-again"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Numbers went sky high': 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he's undergoing chemotherapy again"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/numbers-went-sky-high-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-says-hes-undergoing-chemotherapy-again">'Numbers went sky high': 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he's undergoing chemotherapy again</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/boy-caught-on-family-s-doorbell-camera-adorably-reciting-the-pledge-of-allegiance">Boy caught on family's doorbell camera adorably reciting the Pledge of Allegiance</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/cokie-roberts-longtime-political-journalist-dies-at-75-1">Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/1-dead-after-armed-home-invasion-in-orange-county">Man killed in armed home invasion, OCSO says gunmen targeted drugs and money</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/numbers-went-sky-high-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-says-hes-undergoing-chemotherapy-again">'Numbers went sky high': 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he's undergoing chemotherapy again</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/-lost-dolphins-need-help-exiting-st-pete-canal-wildlife-officials-say">Human chain helps 'lost' dolphins escape from St. Pete canal</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/vaping-death-reported-in-central-california-hours-after-governor-addresses-dangers">Vaping death reported in central California, hours after governor addresses dangers</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/new-and-improved-fox-35-weather-app">FOX 35 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/hour-by-hour-forecast">Hour by Hour Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/allergy-tracker">Allergy Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/attractions-forecast">Attractions Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/beach-forecast">Beach Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/bus-stop-forecast">Bus Stop Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/uv-index">UV Index</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/weather-babies">Weather Babies</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-entertainment" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment" data-dropdown="drop-nav-entertainment" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Entertainment</a> <ul id="drop-nav-entertainment" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions">Attractions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/tmz">TMZ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/shows">FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/hs-football">H.S. Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club">Orlando City Soccer Club</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mls">MLS</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-magic">Orlando Magic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.nba.com/magic/tickets">Orlando Magic Tickets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/nfl">NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mlb">MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/college-sports">College Sports</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-community" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community" data-dropdown="drop-nav-community" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Community</a> <ul id="drop-nav-community" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/teacher-of-the-week">Teacher of the Week</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/i4-ultimate">I-4 Construction Project</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-matters/downtown-development-board">Orlando Matters</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Work for Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox35plus">WRBW | FOX35 Plus</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/mobile">Mobile Apps</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Videos</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=20890989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3521"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3521_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3521_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429120455'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1425_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1425_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429120455'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story429120455" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429120455" data-article-version="1.0">It's still summer but snow is already falling along the California-Nevada line</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-429120455" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=It's still summer but snow is already falling along the California-Nevada line&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/it-s-still-summer-but-snow-is-already-falling-along-the-california-nevada-line" data-title="It's still summer but snow is already falling along the California-Nevada line" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/it-s-still-summer-but-snow-is-already-falling-along-the-california-nevada-line" addthis:title="It's still summer but snow is already falling along the California-Nevada line"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429120455.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429120455");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429120455-429120200"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/snow%20california_1568716135628.png_7661259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/snow%20california_1568716135628.png_7661259_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/snow%20california_1568716135628.png_7661259_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/snow%20california_1568716135628.png_7661259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/snow%20california_1568716135628.png_7661259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Caltrans District 3" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: Caltrans District 3</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429120455-429120200" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/snow%20california_1568716135628.png_7661259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/snow%20california_1568716135628.png_7661259_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/snow%20california_1568716135628.png_7661259_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/snow%20california_1568716135628.png_7661259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/snow%20california_1568716135628.png_7661259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Caltrans District 3" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit: Caltrans District 3</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 06:35AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 08:00AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429120455" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>RENO, Nev. (AP)</strong> - It's still summer, but somebody didn't tell the snow that.</p> <p>California transportation officials posted a photo on the Caltrans District 3 Twitter account shortly after noon Monday showing snow accumulating on U.S. Interstate 80 at the top of Donner Summit about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Truckee, California.</p> <p>A strong cold front packing winds gusting up to 50 mph (80 kph) dropped the first snow of the season Monday in the mountains along the California-Nevada line and damaged a small airplane that was blown off the runway at an airport north of Reno.</p> <p>At least two Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts also posted photos on social media showing “late summer snow” falling at the upper elevations of their resorts. Autumn doesn’t officially begin until the fall equinox next Monday.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Currently at Gold Coast... ❄️❄️❄️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winteriscoming?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winteriscoming</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/firstsnow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#firstsnow</a> <a href="https://t.co/W8UViDv4Ci">pic.twitter.com/W8UViDv4Ci</a></p> — Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) <a href="https://twitter.com/squawalpine/status/1173685342840528896?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 16, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p> </p> <p>The Nevada Department of Transportation ordered chains or snow tires to be on place for vehicles traveling on the upper section of the Mount Rose Highway connecting Reno to Incline Village at Lake Tahoe.</p> <p>Rain was falling in the valleys around Reno and Sparks Monday afternoon as the cold front sent temperatures plummeting across western Nevada. Temperatures were 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Sunday’s highs in the upper 80s and low 90s (low 30s Celsius).</p> <p>The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning effective until 6 p.m. Monday for most of northern Nevada because of high winds and low humidity that could create dangerous fire conditions. It was canceled along the eastern front of the Sierra at midday because of the rain.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">SEPTEMBER 16 and we officially have ❄️❄️❄️ at Donner Summit! Please slow down for the weather conditions while driving in the Sierra today. <a href="https://t.co/2RuglbGdfK">pic.twitter.com/2RuglbGdfK</a></p> — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) <a href="https://twitter.com/CaltransDist3/status/1173674946477707270?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 16, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p> </p> <p>Winds had been gusting up to 44 mph (71 kph) at Reno Stead Airport on Monday morning before a small airplane was blown off the runway. The plane suffered significant damage but no one was hurt.</p> <p>Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph (80 to 96 kph) were possible in wind-prone areas of the U.S. Highway 395 corridor along the Sierra’s eastern front.</p> <p>Weather service forecasters in Reno said lows Tuesday morning may reach the freezing mark for outlying valleys across western Nevada with 20s possible for Sierra valleys.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story429120455 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story429120455 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-429120455",i="relatedHeadlines-429120455",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8286_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8286"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8286_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8286_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429120455'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1077_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1077"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Mobile App News Feed" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402557" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/body-of-missing-florida-mother-found-search-continues-for-her-four-missing-children" title="Remains of missing mother and four children found in Georgia" data-articleId="428999604" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/Missing_Marion_County_mother_and_her_4_k_0_7661257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/Missing_Marion_County_mother_and_her_4_k_0_7661257_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/Missing_Marion_County_mother_and_her_4_k_0_7661257_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/Missing_Marion_County_mother_and_her_4_k_0_7661257_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/Missing_Marion_County_mother_and_her_4_k_0_7661257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A mother and her four children from Marion County have been found dead. Her husband is facing murder charges." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Remains of missing mother and four children found in Georgia</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 11:27AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 07:12AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After finding the body of the missing mother, deputies believe they have found the remains of four missing Florida children. </p><p>Marion County deputies announced in a news conference on Monday afternoon that they have found remains in Georgia believed to be the four missing children. Earlier that morning, they reported that they located their mother, 32-year-old Casei Jones, in Georgia. She was deceased when found.</p><p>Casei Jones' family reported her and her four children , 1-year-old Aiyana Jones, 2-year-old Mercalli Jones, 5-year-old Preston Bowers, and 10-year-old Cameron Bowers, missing on Saturday night. Her family had reportedly not seen or heard from her for about six weeks.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/charges-for-school-threats-on-the-rise" title="Charges for school threats on the rise" data-articleId="429163650" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/18/school-threats_1471556668463_1870449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/18/school-threats_1471556668463_1870449_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/18/school-threats_1471556668463_1870449_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/18/school-threats_1471556668463_1870449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/18/school-threats_1471556668463_1870449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charges for school threats on the rise</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 01:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The number of Florida children charged with making school-related threats has steadily increased during the past three years, the state Department of Juvenile Justice said Tuesday as it announced a new awareness campaign.</p><p>During the 2018-2019 fiscal year, 779 youths were charged with offenses related to school threats, up from 687 in 2017-2018 and 629 in 2016-2017, the department said.</p><p>The 2018-2019 state fiscal year ended June 30. The department announced an “It’s No Joke” awareness campaign to try to dissuade children from making threats about such things as having bombs of firearms.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/disabilities-organization-faces-continuing-questions" title="Disabilities organization faces continuing questions" data-articleId="429162288" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disabilities organization faces continuing questions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 12:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An organization focused on helping Floridians with disabilities find jobs has not complied with some key demands by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, who threatened to shut it down because of concerns about potential misuse of money.</p><p>The commissioner last month cited "egregious concerns" with the operation of The Able Trust, a non-profit organization for the Department of Education's Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, and demanded it cut all ties with a charitable foundation it created without authorization from the Legislature.</p><p>In an Aug. 15 letter, Corcoran told the organization it had until Sept. 1 to dissolve "all relationships and agreements" with the Able Charitable Foundation, saying he suspected the possibility of money being transferred to the charity's accounts to "avoid possible reversion of funds to the State of Florida."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/boy-caught-on-family-s-doorbell-camera-adorably-reciting-the-pledge-of-allegiance"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/boy%20recited%20pledge_1568739032668.png_7662034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="boy recited pledge_1568739032668.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Boy caught on family's doorbell camera adorably reciting the Pledge of Allegiance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/cokie-roberts-longtime-political-journalist-dies-at-75-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Journalist Cokie Roberts appears at the National Press Foundation's 26th annual awards dinner on February 10, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)" title="84733466_1568731129916-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-dead-after-armed-home-invasion-in-orange-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/WOFL_home%20invasion_091719_1568725599070.png_7661649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_home invasion_091719_1568725599070.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man killed in armed home invasion, OCSO says gunmen targeted drugs and money</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/numbers-went-sky-high-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-says-hes-undergoing-chemotherapy-again"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alex Trebek, winner of the Outstanding Game Show Host award, poses at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Press Room at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)" title="1147258986_1568726278965-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Numbers went sky high': 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he's undergoing chemotherapy again</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429120455'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2704"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/boy-caught-on-family-s-doorbell-camera-adorably-reciting-the-pledge-of-allegiance" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/boy%20recited%20pledge_1568739032668.png_7662034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/boy%20recited%20pledge_1568739032668.png_7662034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/boy%20recited%20pledge_1568739032668.png_7662034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/boy%20recited%20pledge_1568739032668.png_7662034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/boy%20recited%20pledge_1568739032668.png_7662034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Boy caught on family's doorbell camera adorably reciting the Pledge of Allegiance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tropical-depression-forms-expected-to-become-a-hurricane-later-this-week" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/NHC_tropical%20depression%2010_091719_1568738174009.png_7662108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/NHC_tropical%20depression%2010_091719_1568738174009.png_7662108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/NHC_tropical%20depression%2010_091719_1568738174009.png_7662108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/NHC_tropical%20depression%2010_091719_1568738174009.png_7662108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/NHC_tropical%20depression%2010_091719_1568738174009.png_7662108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tropical depression forms, expected to become a hurricane later this week</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/husband-supports-wife-through-labor-with-encouraging-words-youll-be-the-most-amazing-mother-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Kendall&#x20;Caver&#x20;-&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Husband supports wife through labor with encouraging words: ‘You'll be the most amazing mother'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/cokie-roberts-longtime-political-journalist-dies-at-75-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Journalist&#x20;Cokie&#x20;Roberts&#x20;appears&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;National&#x20;Press&#x20;Foundation&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;26th&#x20;annual&#x20;awards&#x20;dinner&#x20;on&#x20;February&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2009&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Brendan&#x20;Hoffman&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/dolphins-odds-of-winning-super-bowl-now-20-000-to-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Johnny&#x20;Hekker&#x20;&#x23;6&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x20;Rams&#x20;punts&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;half&#x20;during&#x20;Super&#x20;Bowl&#x20;LIII&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;New&#x20;England&#x20;Patriots&#x20;at&#x20;Mercedes-Benz&#x20;Stadium&#x20;on&#x20;February&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Atlanta&#x2c;&#x20;Georgia&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rob&#x20;Carr&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dolphins' odds of winning Super Bowl now 20,000 to 1</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2497_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2497_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429120455'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6854_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6854"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WOFL-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429120455');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429120455'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35Orlando"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35Orlando"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35orlando/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wofl.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4599",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4599\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fmobile-app-news-feed\x252Fit-s-still-summer-but-snow-is-already-falling-along-the-california-nevada-line"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fmobile-app-news-feed\x252Fit-s-still-summer-but-snow-is-already-falling-along-the-california-nevada-line"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1425_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1425",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1425\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fmobile-app-news-feed\x252Fit-s-still-summer-but-snow-is-already-falling-along-the-california-nevada-line"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1077_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1077",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1077\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fmobile-app-news-feed\x252Fit-s-still-summer-but-snow-is-already-falling-along-the-california-nevada-line"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3521",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3521\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fmobile-app-news-feed\x252Fit-s-still-summer-but-snow-is-already-falling-along-the-california-nevada-line"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fmobile-app-news-feed\x252Fit-s-still-summer-but-snow-is-already-falling-along-the-california-nevada-line\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dit-s-still-summer-but-snow-is-already-falling-along-the-california-nevada-line\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6854_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6854",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6854\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fmobile-app-news-feed\x252Fit-s-still-summer-but-snow-is-already-falling-along-the-california-nevada-line"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2704",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2704\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fmobile-app-news-feed\x252Fit-s-still-summer-but-snow-is-already-falling-along-the-california-nevada-line"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0663",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0663\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fmobile-app-news-feed\x252Fit-s-still-summer-but-snow-is-already-falling-along-the-california-nevada-line"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:5,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5624",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5624\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d5\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fmobile-app-news-feed\x252Fit-s-still-summer-but-snow-is-already-falling-along-the-california-nevada-line"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8286_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8286",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8286\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fmobile-app-news-feed\x252Fit-s-still-summer-but-snow-is-already-falling-along-the-california-nevada-line"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2497",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2497\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fmobile-app-news-feed\x252Fit-s-still-summer-but-snow-is-already-falling-along-the-california-nevada-line"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fmobile-app-news-feed\x252Fit-s-still-summer-but-snow-is-already-falling-along-the-california-nevada-line"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fmobile-app-news-feed\x252Fit-s-still-summer-but-snow-is-already-falling-along-the-california-nevada-line"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fmobile-app-news-feed\x252Fit-s-still-summer-but-snow-is-already-falling-along-the-california-nevada-line"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1564555488000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>if(navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i)){$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=377926923" />')}else{$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=377926923" />')};</script> <script>$("head").append('<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" />');</script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"Get the News App Now",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/news-app_CMS.png",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"14 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43975);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>