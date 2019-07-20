< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 04:03PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>

Illinois, Massachusetts police departments tell criminals to stay inside during heat wave

Posted Jul 20 2019 04:03PM EDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 04:04PM EDT "We're asking all aspiring criminals, seasoned veterans, and those who find themselves committing crimes out of boredom, to please stay indoors."</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/police-department-outside-chicago-cancels-all-criminal-activity-due-to-heat" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p><p>The department proposed that Friday would be a perfect day "to Netflix and chill, literally, with the air conditioner set to 68 degrees."</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="592" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fparkforestpolice%2Fposts%2F2336461179764024&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

At the same time, a Massachusetts police department implemented a similar heat wave-related crime-fighting strategy

The Braintree Police Department took to Facebook Friday night to ask anyone thinking of conducting criminal activity "to hold off until Monday."

"It is straight hot as soccer balls out there," the department said before suggesting that potential criminals stay home and binge-watch season 3 of "Stranger Things" instead, according to Masslive.com.

"We will meet again when its cooler," the department said.

In a follow-up post late Friday, Park Forest PD said that one of its officers, Justin Malachowski, was appreciative of everyone who canceled their planned crimes and stayed indoors.

"Because of you, he got to enjoy a cold and delicious afternoon Slurpee from 7-Eleven without interruption," the department said.

The entire Chicago area was under an excessive heat warning Friday and Saturday as heat index values could rise as high as 115 degrees in some places, NBC 5 Chicago reported.

Windy City temps hit the 99-degree mark Friday.

On Saturday the Park Forest Police was still advising would-be wrongdoers to stay indoors.

"The crime cancellation is still in effect until tomorrow, so please no ‘criminaling,'" the department said.

CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM

