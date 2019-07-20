At the same time, a Massachusetts police department implemented a similar heat wave-related crime-fighting strategy
The Braintree Police Department took to Facebook Friday night to ask anyone thinking of conducting criminal activity "to hold off until Monday."
"It is straight hot as soccer balls out there," the department said before suggesting that potential criminals stay home and binge-watch season 3 of "Stranger Things" instead, according to Masslive.com.
"We will meet again when its cooler," the department said.
In a follow-up post late Friday, Park Forest PD said that one of its officers, Justin Malachowski, was appreciative of everyone who canceled their planned crimes and stayed indoors.
"Because of you, he got to enjoy a cold and delicious afternoon Slurpee from 7-Eleven without interruption," the department said.
The entire Chicago area was under an excessive heat warning Friday and Saturday as heat index values could rise as high as 115 degrees in some places, NBC 5 Chicago reported.
Windy City temps hit the 99-degree mark Friday.
On Saturday the Park Forest Police was still advising would-be wrongdoers to stay indoors.
"The crime cancellation is still in effect until tomorrow, so please no ‘criminaling,'" the department said.
CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM
Posted Jul 20 2019 06:11PM EDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 06:12PM EDT
Orlando police are working to find out who abandoned an infant on someone's doorstep.
Police responded to the Willow Key Apartments, located on Arnold Palmer Drive, on Saturday morning and found a 1-day-old baby boy on someone's doorstep.
Officers say the baby was wrapped in a T-shirt and appeared to be in good health.
Posted Jul 20 2019 05:30PM EDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 05:31PM EDT
Speaking at Kennedy Space Center on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing, Vice President Mike Pence announced that the Orion capsule that will take American astronauts back to the Moon is ready.
"The Orion crew capsule for the Artemis mission is complete and ready to begin preparations for its historic first mission," he said.
READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM
Posted Jul 20 2019 03:59PM EDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 04:20PM EDT
Three teenagers in Massachusetts are being hailed on social media for giving a spare Red Sox ticket to a man they say was homeless.
Pedro Lugo tells Fox 35 that he and his friends, Sean Wetzonis and Francisco Rios, were headed to Fenway Park to watch the Red Sox play against the Blue Jays on Tuesday night when one member of their group had to back out.
"My dad and friends suggested to either sell the tickets to get the money back or take a girl, but I didn't want to do that. I wanted to give the ticket to someone who would appreciate it."