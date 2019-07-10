< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY --> <article>
<section id="story417216734" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417216734" data-article-version="1.0">Idris Elba reportedly rushes off stage to help woman having a seizure during his play</h1>
</header> play&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/idris-elba-reportedly-rushes-off-stage-to-help-woman-having-a-seizure-during-his-play" data-title="Idris Elba reportedly rushes off stage to help woman having a seizure during his play" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/idris-elba-reportedly-rushes-off-stage-to-help-woman-having-a-seizure-during-his-play" addthis:title="Idris Elba reportedly rushes off stage to help woman having a seizure during his play"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417216734.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417216734");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417216734-417216709"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20idris%20elba_1562757335493.png_7497936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20idris%20elba_1562757335493.png_7497936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20idris%20elba_1562757335493.png_7497936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20idris%20elba_1562757335493.png_7497936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20idris%20elba_1562757335493.png_7497936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417216734-417216709" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20idris%20elba_1562757335493.png_7497936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20idris%20elba_1562757335493.png_7497936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:15AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:17AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Idris Elba rushed off stage to <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/idris-elba-rushes-off-stage-seizure-audience">help a woman who had a seizure</a> during his new play last week.</p><p>Heroic Idris, 46, leaped to help theater-goer Amanda Billington after she collapsed at Upper Campfield Market Hall in Manchester.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/emmy-winning-actor-rip-torn-has-died-at-the-age-of-88"><strong>RELATED: Emmy-winning actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88</strong></a></p><p>The actor – favorite to become the next James Bond – was among worried audience members and staff checking on her as she regained consciousness.</p><p>And in another act of chivalry, the Hollywood star then escorted her to an ambulance, The Mirror reports.</p><p>Amanda, an illustrator for Salford, suffers regular seizures due to a mystery undiagnosed condition.</p><p>She was taken to hospital for a check-up and <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/28/weather-app-new_1551376596698_6836845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/28/weather-app-new_1551376596698_6836845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/28/weather-app-new_1551376596698_6836845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/28/weather-app-new_1551376596698_6836845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/28/weather-app-new_1551376596698_6836845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/heavy-rain-ahead-for-central-florida-with-high-chance-of-tropical-development-in-gulf" title="Heavy rain ahead for Central Florida with 70% chance of tropical development in Gulf" data-articleId="417020294" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tropical_depression_likely_to_form_in_Gu_0_7496395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tropical_depression_likely_to_form_in_Gu_0_7496395_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tropical_depression_likely_to_form_in_Gu_0_7496395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tropical_depression_likely_to_form_in_Gu_0_7496395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tropical_depression_likely_to_form_in_Gu_0_7496395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 Weather Authority" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Heavy rain ahead for Central Florida with 70% chance of tropical development in Gulf</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:51AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A tropical depression has an 70 percent chance of forming over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). </p><p>Forecasters in Miami said a trough of low pressure moved out of Georgia and emerged over Apalachee Bay in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.</p><p>A tropical depression is likely to form by late Wednesday or Thursday while the system moves westward across the northern Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters say the system has the potential to bring heavy rain along the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf, as the system begins to track to the west. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/21-american-flags-stolen-from-us-veterans-graves-on-fourth-of-july-and-burned-police" title="21 American flags stolen from US veterans' graves on Fourth of July and burned: police" data-articleId="417215295" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/flags_1562756593237_7497935_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/flags_1562756593237_7497935_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/flags_1562756593237_7497935_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/flags_1562756593237_7497935_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/flags_1562756593237_7497935_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit:&nbsp;cem.va.gov" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download">
<div class="mod-content">
<div class="hide-for-large-up">
<a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a>
</div>
<div class="show-for-large-up">
<h3>Get the App Now!
<a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3>
<a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a>
</div>
</div>
</section> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/flags_1562756593237_7497935_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/flags_1562756593237_7497935_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/flags_1562756593237_7497935_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/flags_1562756593237_7497935_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;cem&#x2e;va&#x2e;gov" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>21 American flags stolen from US veterans' graves on Fourth of July and burned: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-3-dead-after-suspected-murder-suicide-in-deltona" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/murder%20suicide_1562754845407.png_7497917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/murder%20suicide_1562754845407.png_7497917_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/murder%20suicide_1562754845407.png_7497917_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/murder%20suicide_1562754845407.png_7497917_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/murder%20suicide_1562754845407.png_7497917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: 3 dead after suspected murder-suicide in Deltona</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/court-says-pot-law-clashes-with-constitutional-amendment" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;marijuana&#x20;plant&#x20;is&#x20;displayed&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;4&#x2f;20&#x20;celebration&#x20;in&#x20;Golden&#x20;Gate&#x20;Park&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Court says pot law clashes with constitutional amendment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-july-10-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Weather_report__July_10__2019_am_0_7497908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Weather_report__July_10__2019_am_0_7497908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Weather_report__July_10__2019_am_0_7497908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Weather_report__July_10__2019_am_0_7497908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Weather_report__July_10__2019_am_0_7497908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weather Forecast: July 10, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/verdict-upheld-in-exploding-e-cig-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/21/money-cash-wage_1442866085822_229865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/21/money-cash-wage_1442866085822_229865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/21/money-cash-wage_1442866085822_229865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/21/money-cash-wage_1442866085822_229865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </section> 