<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426276979" data-article-version="1.0">I-4 Ultimate crews prepare roadway for Dorian</h1> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426276979" data-article-version="1.0">I-4 Ultimate crews prepare roadway for Dorian</h1>
<div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-426276979" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=I-4 Ultimate crews prepare roadway for Dorian&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/i-4-ultimate-crews-prepare-roadway-for-dorian" data-title="I-4 Ultimate crews prepare roadway for Dorian" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/i-4-ultimate-crews-prepare-roadway-for-dorian" addthis:title="I-4 Ultimate crews prepare roadway for Dorian">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426276979.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426276979");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_426276979_426278843_109425"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_426276979_426278843_109425";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426278843","video":"599972","title":"Interstate%204%20construction%20crews%20prepare%20roadway%20for%20Dorian","caption":"Fox%2035%20NewsEdge%20at%206%3A30%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F29%2FInterstate_4_construction_crews_prepare__0_7625894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F29%2FInterstate_4_construction_crews_prepare_roadway__599972_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661736003%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dy6IE2zxHHQnGgOdlm3cRkoAoAoE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fmobile-app-news-feed%2Fi-4-ultimate-crews-prepare-roadway-for-dorian"}},"createDate":"Aug 29 2019 09:20PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_426276979_426278843_109425",video:"599972",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/Interstate_4_construction_crews_prepare__0_7625894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520NewsEdge%2520at%25206%253A30%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/29/Interstate_4_construction_crews_prepare_roadway__599972_1800.mp4?Expires=1661736003&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=y6IE2zxHHQnGgOdlm3cRkoAoAoE",eventLabel:"Interstate%204%20construction%20crews%20prepare%20roadway%20for%20Dorian-426278843",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fmobile-app-news-feed%2Fi-4-ultimate-crews-prepare-roadway-for-dorian"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/i-4-ultimate-crews-prepare-roadway-for-dorian">Matthew Trezza, FOX 35 ORLANDO </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 09:07PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-426276979"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 09:20PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 09:35PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/ultimate-interstate-4-dorian_1567128520251_7626034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/ultimate-interstate-4-dorian_1567128520251_7626034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/ultimate-interstate-4-dorian_1567128520251_7626034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/ultimate-interstate-4-dorian_1567128520251_7626034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/ultimate-interstate-4-dorian_1567128520251_7626034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426276979-426280108" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/ultimate-interstate-4-dorian_1567128520251_7626034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/ultimate-interstate-4-dorian_1567128520251_7626034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/ultimate-interstate-4-dorian_1567128520251_7626034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/ultimate-interstate-4-dorian_1567128520251_7626034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/ultimate-interstate-4-dorian_1567128520251_7626034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426276979" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Workers are scrambling to batten-down the hatches on Interstate 4, and make the road safer for drivers, with Hurricane Dorian on the way.</p> <p>“They've already started securing the job site, stowing equipment and materials in storage facilities when we can, otherwise it's batten-down in place,” said I-4 Ultimate spokesman, Dave Parks.</p> <p>Parks says they're removing everything that doesn't need to be on the road.</p> <p>“Things that could potentially blow around in heavy winds. Also going through and cleaning drainage ditches and retention ponds so when that water does come there's somewhere for it to go.”</p> <p>Parks said crews will be working throughout the weekend cleaning up and finishing any last-minute work before the weather hits.</p> <p>“And making sure that the lanes are open if folks to plan to drive through central Florida to get where they're going.”</p> <p>This especially applies to all the visitors who may be jamming the roads trying to get back home.</p> <p>“For those folks that do live in central Florida, I'd ask them to pack some extra patience when they're on the road, we're gonna have people who are not familiar with our work zone,” Parks said.</p> <p>After the storm, the Florida Department of Transportation says they'll have their crews back on the interstate as soon as possible, assessing any damage and making repairs.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3>
</header> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/Hurricane_Dorian__2_p_m__update_0_7635056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/Hurricane_Dorian__2_p_m__update_0_7635056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/Hurricane_Dorian__2_p_m__update_0_7635056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/Hurricane_Dorian__2_p_m__update_0_7635056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/Hurricane_Dorian__2_p_m__update_0_7635056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Weather" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hurricane Dorian picking up speed, moves away from the Grand Bahama Island</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 05:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 02:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hurricane Dorian is finally picking up some speed and is moving away from Grand Bahama Island.</p><p>According to the latest National Hurricane Center (NHC) advisory, Dorian is a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and higher gusts. It has grown in size, as its hurricane force winds extend outward up to 60 miles. Its tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.</p><p>Dorian was parked over the Bahamas for about a day and a half but is now slowly moving toward the northwest at 5 mph. This is faster than it has moved in days and it is expected to pick up more speed as it moves northwest Tuesday night. It is now located about 65 miles northeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and is about 170 miles east of Fort Pierce.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dorian/florida-humane-society-celebrates-empty-cages-after-community-rushes-to-aid-of-shelter-animals" title="Florida humane society celebrates empty cages after community rushes to aid of shelter animals" data-articleId="427122895" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Florida_humane_society_celebrates_empty__0_7635133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Florida_humane_society_celebrates_empty__0_7635133_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Florida_humane_society_celebrates_empty__0_7635133_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Florida_humane_society_celebrates_empty__0_7635133_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Florida_humane_society_celebrates_empty__0_7635133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Jacksonville Humane Society posted a picture on their Facebook page Monday displaying the staff standing next to the shelter’s empty cages with their hands in the air and thumbs up in a celebratory fashion." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida humane society celebrates empty cages after community rushes to aid of shelter animals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 01:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 02:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida humane society showed off its empty cages as Category 2 Hurricane Dorian moved dangerously close toward the state’s coast. </p><p>The Jacksonville Humane Society posted a picture on their Facebook page Monday displaying the staff standing next to the shelter’s empty cages with their hands in the air and thumbs up in a celebratory fashion. </p><p>“You did it, Jacksonville!” the post read. “Thanks to you, nearly all of our pets will ride out Hurricane Dorian in loving Storm Trooper foster homes.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/us-coast-guard-shares-devastating-photos-of-bahamas-port-after-hurricane-dorian" title="U.S. Coast Guard shares devastating photos of Bahamas port after Hurricane Dorian" data-articleId="427100238" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/US_Coast_Guard_Prepares_for_Arrival_of_H_0_7634923_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/US_Coast_Guard_Prepares_for_Arrival_of_H_0_7634923_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/US_Coast_Guard_Prepares_for_Arrival_of_H_0_7634923_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/US_Coast_Guard_Prepares_for_Arrival_of_H_0_7634923_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/US_Coast_Guard_Prepares_for_Arrival_of_H_0_7634923_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="US Coast Guard Prepares for Arrival of Hurricane Dorian" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. Coast Guard shares devastating photos of Bahamas port after Hurricane Dorian</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 11:46AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 12:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Coast Guard from Air Station Clearwater deployed to Andros Island in the Bahamas to assist with recovery efforts due to Hurricane <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/69800852_10157570940766719_1052067941555634176_n%20THUMB_1567532339933.jpg_7634955_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/69800852_10157570940766719_1052067941555634176_n%20THUMB_1567532339933.jpg_7634955_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/69800852_10157570940766719_1052067941555634176_n%20THUMB_1567532339933.jpg_7634955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/69800852_10157570940766719_1052067941555634176_n%20THUMB_1567532339933.jpg_7634955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Jacksonville&#x20;Humane&#x20;Society&#x20;posted&#x20;a&#x20;picture&#x20;on&#x20;their&#x20;Facebook&#x20;page&#x20;Monday&#x20;displaying&#x20;the&#x20;staff&#x20;standing&#x20;next&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;shelter&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;empty&#x20;cages&#x20;with&#x20;their&#x20;hands&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;air&#x20;and&#x20;thumbs&#x20;up&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;celebratory&#x20;fashion&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Jacksonville&#x20;Humane&#x20;Society&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida humane society celebrates empty cages after community rushes to aid of shelter animals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dorian/seminole-county-expects-to-close-hurricane-shelters-wednesday-afternoon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/10/SEMINOLE-COUNTY-generic_1441919115669_188343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/10/SEMINOLE-COUNTY-generic_1441919115669_188343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/10/SEMINOLE-COUNTY-generic_1441919115669_188343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/10/SEMINOLE-COUNTY-generic_1441919115669_188343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/10/SEMINOLE-COUNTY-generic_1441919115669_188343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Seminole County expects to close hurricane shelters Wednesday afternoon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/walmart-asks-customers-not-to-bring-guns-into-stores-plans-to-end-handgun-ammunition-sales" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Walmart%20store%20-%20getty_1567531448115.jpg_7634885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Walmart%20store%20-%20getty_1567531448115.jpg_7634885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Walmart%20store%20-%20getty_1567531448115.jpg_7634885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Walmart%20store%20-%20getty_1567531448115.jpg_7634885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Walmart%20store%20-%20getty_1567531448115.jpg_7634885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Walmart&#x20;store&#x20;in&#x20;Teterboro&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;Jersey&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;image&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michael&#x20;Brochstein&#x2f;SOPA&#x20;Images&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Walmart asks customers not to bring guns into stores, plans to end handgun ammunition sales</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/in-3rd-stint-with-dolphins-ol-coach-deals-with-another-mess-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>In 3rd stint with Dolphins, OL coach deals with another mess</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orioles-take-3-game-skid-into-matchup-with-rays" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/09/tropicana%20field_1444341268399_323383_ver1.0_1444393983748_326302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/09/tropicana%20field_1444341268399_323383_ver1.0_1444393983748_326302_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/09/tropicana%20field_1444341268399_323383_ver1.0_1444393983748_326302_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/09/tropicana%20field_1444341268399_323383_ver1.0_1444393983748_326302_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/09/tropicana%20field_1444341268399_323383_ver1.0_1444393983748_326302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orioles take 3-game skid into matchup with Rays</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 