"This is what we do there in this city is care for each other, and we're very sorry for your loss," said a Casa Ford employee in a Facebook live video. "We know that you're a Ford guy, and we know you had a blue Escape. We have one here and we want to turn the keys over to you."
Basco is seen hugging the man in appreciation. Casa Ford employee Charly Rios shared the touching photos to Facebook.
"I'm pride to work and be part of this family #CASAFAMILY #ELPASOSTRONG #CASAFORDLINCOLN," she wrote.
The vehicle that was stolen had belonged to Basco's long-time partner Margie Reckard, 63, who was one of 22 people murdered in a racist attack at the Walmart on August 3.
Vanessa Kondow, who works at Kings Towing in El Paso, first shared the story to Facebook saying her husband towed the car back to Basco's house after it was found. The photo shows the vehicle's front end and windshield smashed.
"WTF is wrong with people!? He just buried his wife yesterday and now this s---," Kondow wrote. "He told my husband that whoever took it also stole a pressure washing machine from a small trailer he used to use for mobile car washing. Share the s--- out of this post to find the m------ who would do this."
Many commenters on the post offered to help Basco get a new car. The word spread and Casa Ford stepped in.
"The Love of God has no borders."
Posted Aug 20 2019 10:07AM EDT
Updated Aug 20 2019 10:10AM EDT
A Florida fire official says his department is ramping up its search for two firefighters who've been missing since going boating in the Atlantic Ocean last week.
RELATED: Bag belonging to missing boater found off Florida coast
Jacksonville Interim Fire Chief Keith Powers said the agency needs as "many boats as we can get" to assemble Tuesday morning as the search for Brian McCluney and Justin Walker continues. The men set out in their 24-foot (7.3-meter) boat from Port Canaveral last Friday.
Posted Aug 20 2019 08:09AM EDT
Updated Aug 20 2019 09:55AM EDT
Seven children and three adults have been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Seminole County, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.
The fire reportedly broke out around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Mobile Manor mobile home park in Altamonte Springs on Alma Drive. One of the adults injured was a neighbor who helped the family escape the fire.
Posted Aug 20 2019 01:47PM EDT
Updated Aug 20 2019 01:52PM EDT
The Nebraska State Patrol shared photos to their Facebook page of what appeared to be the aftermath of a very gruesome crash.
Don't worry, though: turns out the stuff that looks like blood is actually just jelly.