- A touching photo of a Florida deputy shielding a child from the rain as the student gets off the bus shows that even the smallest gesture can be the most meaningful.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office posted the photo to Facebook on August 19. The photo shows a young student getting off the bus using the school bus wheelchair lift while the rain is pouring down.

The school resource officer selflessly holds his umbrella over the child to shield the student from the rain.

It was a sweet moment captioned with "RAIN OR SHINE - Our SRDs will be there for you. We have you covered at all times. 💙 Let's make this another great school week! Be safe."