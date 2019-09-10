The school resource officer selflessly holds his umbrella over the child to shield the student from the rain.
It was a sweet moment captioned with "RAIN OR SHINE - Our SRDs will be there for you. We have you covered at all times. 💙 Let's make this another great school week! Be safe."
Posted Sep 10 2019 01:30PM EDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 05:25PM EDT
A woman was attacked by a bear in a Central Florida neighborhood.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) reported that the woman let her dog outside in The Springs neighborhood of Longwood. The dog encountered a female bear with two cubs.
They said that the woman was injured on her ankle by the female bear. According to the released 911 call, the mother bear bit the woman.
Posted Sep 10 2019 11:10AM EDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 05:27PM EDT
A 17-year-old from Umatilla has been arrested for allegedly trying to pay two people to kill her parents.
Lake County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Alyssa Hatcher, a 17-year-old Umatilla High School student.
“This is a sad case when you think about the family dynamics and everything,” Sergeant Fred Jones with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. “I couldn’t even imagine something like that.”
Posted Sep 10 2019 05:14PM EDT
A federal appeals court is expected to hear arguments in December in a dispute about whether two young adults can remain anonymous in a challenge to a 2018 Florida gun law.
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has tentatively scheduled oral arguments on the anonymity issue during the week of Dec. 9 in Atlanta, according to an online docket.
The National Rifle Association filed the appeal last year after Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected an attempt by two 19-year-olds, identified in court papers as Jane Doe and John Doe, to take part anonymously in the challenge to the gun law.