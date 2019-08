- The left lane of I-4 Westbound near Ivanhoe Boulevard will be closed for undetermined amount of time Friday as construction crews continue to repair a bridge after they hit and damaged a beam.

The Florida Department of Transportation said subcontractors working on the I-4 Ultimate project told them crews hit a beam while working to take another beam down Wednesday night.

Crews are working to demolish the old bridge. The impacted beam was set to be removed in a few months.

Crews are currently working to install a temporary support but the work is taking longer than expected because more engineering work is needed to make sure the support tower performs satisfactory.

An FDOT spokesperson said they are working with the contractors to find out how and why this happened and how to prevent it from happening in the future.

The lane closure is expected to continue into the afternoon, and perhaps later, as the contractor continues finalizing plans for the temporary repairs.

