<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story421829919" class="mod-wrapper Grandpa paints granddaughter's nails after surgery in heart melting viral video nails after surgery in heart melting viral video" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/grandpa-paints-granddaughter-s-nails-after-surgery-in-heart-melting-viral-video" addthis:title="Grandpa paints granddaughter's nails after surgery in heart melting viral video"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421829919.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421829919");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_421829919_421829803_112138"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_421829919_421829803_112138";this.videosJson='[{"id":"421829803","video":"590861","title":"Grandpa%20paints%20granddaughter%27s%20nails%20after%20surgery%20in%20heart%20melting%20viral%20video","caption":"Grandpa%20paints%20granddaughter%27s%20nails%20after%20surgery%20in%20heart%20melting%20viral%20video","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F02%2FGrandpa_paints_granddaughter_s_nails_aft_0_7568709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F02%2FGrandpa_paints_granddaughter_s_nails_after_surge_590861_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659372346%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D0OwzOkdMOSm42ShHVT-Acwk2TRI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fmobile-app-news-feed%2Fgrandpa-paints-granddaughter-s-nails-after-surgery-in-heart-melting-viral-video"}},"createDate":"Aug 02 2019 12:45PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_421829919_421829803_112138",video:"590861",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/02/Grandpa_paints_granddaughter_s_nails_aft_0_7568709_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Grandpa%2520paints%2520granddaughter%2527s%2520nails%2520after%2520surgery%2520in%2520heart%2520melting%2520viral%2520video",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/02/Grandpa_paints_granddaughter_s_nails_after_surge_590861_1800.mp4?Expires=1659372346&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=0OwzOkdMOSm42ShHVT-Acwk2TRI",eventLabel:"Grandpa%20paints%20granddaughter%27s%20nails%20after%20surgery%20in%20heart%20melting%20viral%20video-421829803",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fmobile-app-news-feed%2Fgrandpa-paints-granddaughter-s-nails-after-surgery-in-heart-melting-viral-video"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Aug 02 2019 12:47PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 02 2019 12:45PM EDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 12:48PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/02/grandpaaa_1564764391520_7568652_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/02/grandpaaa_1564764391520_7568652_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/02/grandpaaa_1564764391520_7568652_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/02/grandpaaa_1564764391520_7568652_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/02/grandpaaa_1564764391520_7568652_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421829919-421829283" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/02/grandpaaa_1564764391520_7568652_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/02/grandpaaa_1564764391520_7568652_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/02/grandpaaa_1564764391520_7568652_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/02/grandpaaa_1564764391520_7568652_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/02/grandpaaa_1564764391520_7568652_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div UNITED KINGDOM (FOX 5 DC) - This loving grandfather knows how to take care of his family! 

In a heartwarming video tweeted by Ayla Winter-White, her grandfather Keith is seen carefully painting her nails as she lays in a hospital bed after undergoing surgery. My grandfather <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="passed and" data-grammar-rule="COMMA_COMPOUND_SENTENCE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">passed and</span> he is still the most important man that ever entered my life. The love of your pa is unlike any other. What a gift. <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="Oh" data-grammar-rule="INTERJECTIONS_PUNCTUATION" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Oh</span> and, feel better.</p> — MhaireAnn Suil (@mhaireannsuil) <a href="https://twitter.com/mhaireannsuil/status/1157199569085616129?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 2, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p> </p> <p>In the caption, Ayla wrote: “My grandparents came to look after me after my surgery and my grandad told me he wanted to make me feel better, he told me he’s been painting my nan’s nails for 30 years and that he wanted to paint mine and I needed to share this.”</p> <p>Are you crying yet-- because we are! </p> <p>Throughout the video, Keith was very focused on his job and there was a moment where a family member asked him a question and he replied, "I’ve got an important job right now."</p> <p>The video has since gone viral and has amassed over 6 million views! </p> <p>Twitter has been left in their feelings and have flooded Ayla with sweet comments praising Keith. </p> <p>One user even said she'd cry if anything happened to Keith-- and she doesn't even know him!</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">If anything EVER happened to your grandad , I reckon I’d cry even though I don’t know him 😭</p> — OVIE CREW 🦉🌴 (@imnotyxurfriend) <a href="https://twitter.com/imnotyxurfriend/status/1157042530334269445?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 1, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p> </p> <p>As if people needed a reason to love Ketih even more, Ayla shared a picture of him taking a picture of her grandmother-- the woman he worships! <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3>
</header> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/gary%20sinise%20for%20web_1565198053968.png_7578599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/gary%20sinise%20for%20web_1565198053968.png_7578599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/gary%20sinise%20for%20web_1565198053968.png_7578599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/gary%20sinise%20for%20web_1565198053968.png_7578599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/gary%20sinise%20for%20web_1565198053968.png_7578599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Actor Gary Sinise in Orlando to send 28 veterans off to the National World War II Museum</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sydney Cameron, FOX 35 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 01:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 01:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Twenty-eight World War II veterans from the Orlando area got a grand send-off at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday as they headed to visit the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.</p><p>The Gary Sinise Foundation’s Soaring Valor program, American Airlines and the museum made the trip possible. This is the 16th Soaring Valor trip to the museum.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-elderly-woman-injured-in-orlando-home-invasion" title="Deputies: Suspects sought after beating victim during home invasion" data-articleId="422580884" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/home%20invasion_1565197074270.png_7578566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/home%20invasion_1565197074270.png_7578566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/home%20invasion_1565197074270.png_7578566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/home%20invasion_1565197074270.png_7578566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/home%20invasion_1565197074270.png_7578566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies: Suspects sought after beating victim during home invasion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 06:12AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 12:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities are investigating an Orlando home invasion.</p><p>According to Orange County deputies, it happened at a home at 3700 Tampa Ave. around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/horror-film-us-to-have-haunted-house-at-halloween-horror-nights-2019" title="Horror film 'Us' to have haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights 2019" data-articleId="422627082" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_us%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20house_080719_1565196291158.png_7578531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_us%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20house_080719_1565196291158.png_7578531_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_us%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20house_080719_1565196291158.png_7578531_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_us%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20house_080719_1565196291158.png_7578531_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_us%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20house_080719_1565196291158.png_7578531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Horror film 'Us' to have haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 12:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 12:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>'Us,' a horror film created by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele, will have a haunted house at this year's Halloween Horror nights event.</p><p>Universal Orlando Resort announced the house on Wednesday, stating that guests will "walk through the Wilson family beach house and Santa Cruz Pier." They will also "venture through the unnerving tunnels that stretch for miles deep below America." There, you will face the "Tethered," which Universal describes as a "group of terrifying doppelgängers of every living man, woman and child in the country."</p><p>The haunted house will also include the film's protagonist, Adelaide Wilson, and her tethered double, Red. The two will face off "in a deadly dance with a fatal ending," Universal Orlando Resort said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY_macaulay%20culkin_080719_1565198258716.png_7578708_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY_macaulay%20culkin_080719_1565198258716.png_7578708_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY_macaulay%20culkin_080719_1565198258716.png_7578708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY_macaulay%20culkin_080719_1565198258716.png_7578708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘Home Alone' reboot in the works at Disney</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/actor-gary-sinise-in-orlando-to-send-28-veterans-off-to-the-national-world-war-ii-museum" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/gary%20sinise%20for%20web_1565198053968.png_7578599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/gary%20sinise%20for%20web_1565198053968.png_7578599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/gary%20sinise%20for%20web_1565198053968.png_7578599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/gary%20sinise%20for%20web_1565198053968.png_7578599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/gary%20sinise%20for%20web_1565198053968.png_7578599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Actor Gary Sinise in Orlando to send 28 veterans off to the National World War II Museum</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/woman-who-killed-daughters-after-they-got-in-the-way-of-her-sex-life-sentenced-to-life-in-prison" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Lexi-Draper-Scarlett-Vaughan-Facebook_1565196717116_7578538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Lexi-Draper-Scarlett-Vaughan-Facebook_1565196717116_7578538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Lexi-Draper-Scarlett-Vaughan-Facebook_1565196717116_7578538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Lexi-Draper-Scarlett-Vaughan-Facebook_1565196717116_7578538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Lexi-Draper-Scarlett-Vaughan-Facebook_1565196717116_7578538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman who killed daughters after ‘they got in the way' of her sex life sentenced to life in prison</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/armed-man-reported-at-gannett-building-fairfax-county-police-responding" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/WTTG_USATodayHQ_1565198555353_7578713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/WTTG_USATodayHQ_1565198555353_7578713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/WTTG_USATodayHQ_1565198555353_7578713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/WTTG_USATodayHQ_1565198555353_7578713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/WTTG_USATodayHQ_1565198555353_7578713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Armed man reported at Gannett Building; Fairfax County police responding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-elderly-woman-injured-in-orlando-home-invasion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/home%20invasion_1565197074270.png_7578566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/home%20invasion_1565197074270.png_7578566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/home%20invasion_1565197074270.png_7578566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/home%20invasion_1565197074270.png_7578566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/home%20invasion_1565197074270.png_7578566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: Suspects sought after beating victim during home invasion</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 