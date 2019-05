- As many seniors get ready to graduate, some will now be able to lose the cap and gown for military dress.

Governor Ron DeSantis approved SB 292 on Thursday to become law. The bill allows students in the military to wear their dress uniforms to graduation.

The bill stems from an incident last year when a Hillsborough County high school student was not allowed to wear her Army Reserve uniform to graduation.

Newsome High School senior Emily Olson had completed basic training and wanted to wear her dress blues during her graduation in 2018 to show her accomplishment. Her request was denied by school officials.

She also reportedly had to sit and watch from the audience while her classmates walked on stage to receive their diplomas.

The House and Senate both passed the bill unanimously.