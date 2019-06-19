"Goldfish can survive year-round in our watershed and can destroy the habitat of native fish," they wrote on Facebook.
Scientists estimate that tens of millions of Goldfish now live in the Great Lakes, according to the Waterkeeper.
They are reminding pet owners that instead of flushing their live fish down the toilet, they should return the fish to the place where they got it if they can't keep it any longer.
The photo was reportedly taken in recent years, but the Waterkeeper hopes resurfacing it will help raise awareness about how it adds to a sewage problem. (Waterkeeper does not if this particular fish was actually flushed down a toilet.)
Boeing is moving their Space and Launch headquarters to the Space Coast.
Boeing announced on Wednesday that they are moving their Space and Launch headquarters from Arlington, Virginia to the Space Coast in Titusville, Florida.
"Looking to the future, this storied Florida space community will be the center of gravity for Boeing’s space programs as we continue to build our company’s leadership beyond gravity,” said Boeing Defense, Space & Security President and Chief Executive Officer Leanne Caret. “The time is right for us to locate our space headquarters where so much of our space history was made over the past six decades and where so much history awaits.”
The 2-year-old Georgia girl who touched hearts worldwide when her parents shared that she had been diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer is now celebrating being cancer-free.
McKenna “Kenni” Shea had a legion of supporters sending messages of hope as she went through several months of treatment beginning in February, with her parents posting regular updates on the “Fight With Kenni” Facebook page .
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is looking for two masked suspects who they said held up a Daytona Beach convenience store clerk at gunpoint early Saturday.
According to deputies, this happened around 4:35 a.m. at the BP gas station on Derbyshire Road. One of the suspects reportedly held a gun to the clerk's neck, pushed him toward the back of the store where the cash register and his accomplice stole money.
Deputies say less than 30 minutes later, another armed robbery occurred a few miles away at the Stop & Save on Mason Ave.