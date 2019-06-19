< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Posted Jun 19 2019 01:06PM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 01:15PM EDT (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - That's a big goldfish!</p> <p><a href="https://www.facebook.com/BNWaterkeeper/">Buffalo Niagra Waterkeeper</a> posted a photo on June 14 of a 14-inch goldfish that was caught in the Niagra River "just downstream of the wastewater treatment plant." </p> <p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="525" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FBNWaterkeeper%2Fposts%2F10157452539187147%3A0&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

"Goldfish can survive year-round in our watershed and can destroy the habitat of native fish," they wrote on Facebook.

Scientists estimate that tens of millions of Goldfish now live in the Great Lakes, according to the Waterkeeper.

They are reminding pet owners that instead of flushing their live fish down the toilet, they should return the fish to the place where they got it if they can't keep it any longer.

The photo was reportedly taken in recent years, but the Waterkeeper hopes resurfacing it will help raise awareness about how it adds to a sewage problem. (Waterkeeper does not if this particular fish was actually flushed down a toilet.)

