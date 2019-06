Orlando City SC will continue its pursuit of the 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy in the Round of 16 against the New England Revolution. The match will take place on Wednesday, June 19, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium.

Tickets to the Round of 16 match are available for $10 to 2019 season ticket members and $15 for the general public. Season ticket members will receive an email with ticketing information, while the general public can purchase at the link here .

The Lions enter the Round of 16 following a 3-1 victory over Memphis 901 FC of USL Championship in the Fourth Round. City opened the scoring in the 38th minute, with Sacha Kljestan converting from the penalty spot to give the Lions a 1-0 advantage. Memphis responded in the 50th minute to level the two sides, but City answered with another goal from Kljestan in the 55th and a finish from Robin Jansson in the 71st to punch its ticket to the next round of the win-or-go-home tournament.