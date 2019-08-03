It's Applebee’s newest Neighborhood Drink of the Month that will transport you right to the Caribbean!
The tasty island drink is served in a 10-ounce mug, made with rum, pineapple, passion fruit, orange, black cherry, and lime flavors.
“Tiki cocktails are the hottest drinks of the season,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Drinking our $1 Mai Tai is like getting whisked away to the South Seas without even having to leave the neighborhood. Grab your phones and make your social media friends jealous, because this drink is one you’ll want to be seen with!”
The drink special will be available starting August 1 through August 31 at participating Applebee's nationwide.
Posted Aug 03 2019 01:49PM EDT
Updated Aug 03 2019 07:46PM EDT
EL PASO, Texas (FOX NEWS/AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and El Paso police say 20 people have been killed and 26 others wounded in a shooting at an El Paso shopping center
The same official identified the suspected gunman as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and no law enforcement fired their weapons. The Walmart was near capacity at the time of the shooting, with as many as 3,000 people inside and 100 employees.
Ryan Mielke, a spokesman for University Medical Center of El Paso, told Fox News that 13 patients -- 1 of whom died at the hospital -- were being treated at the facility's Level 1 trauma center. Mielke told the Associated Press that two children, ages 2 and 9, were stabilized at the medical center before being transferred to the neighboring El Paso Children's Hospital.
Posted Aug 03 2019 07:01PM EDT
Updated Aug 03 2019 07:45PM EDT
The 21-year-old suspect of a deadly mass shooting in El Paso is from North Texas.
At least 20 people were killed in the shooting, and El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen confirmed that the 21-year-old suspect is from Allen, but would not name the suspect. The Associated Press is reporting the suspect's name is Patrick Crusius.
Posted Aug 03 2019 06:12PM EDT
Updated Aug 03 2019 06:56PM EDT
The suspect who opened fire killing over a dozen people inside a Walmart in El Paso has been identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius.
A police official says he believes most of the El Paso attack victims were shot at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.
Sgt. Robert Gomez said investigators believe he is the only gunman involved and that he was taken into custody. A motive for the attack was not released, but police say the gunman used some type of rifle.