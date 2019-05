- The Gwinnett County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their beloved K-9's that died in the line of duty on Thursday.

Investigators say that heat could be to blame for his sudden death.

According to the department, K-9 Officer Eli become distressed while chasing a suspect, showing symptoms that are believed to be heat-related. He was reportedly tracking the suspect for around 30 minutes in 90-degree temperatures.

Eli was rushed to a local veterinarian but did not recover.

"Please keep GCPD & his handler Officer Bonanno in your thoughts as we mourn the sudden loss of this brave K-9," the department wrote on Facebook.

Eli was 9-years-old and had worked with the department for 8 years.