According to the department, K-9 Officer Eli become distressed while chasing a suspect, showing symptoms that are believed to be heat-related. He was reportedly tracking the suspect for around 30 minutes in 90-degree temperatures.
Eli was rushed to a local veterinarian but did not recover.
"Please keep GCPD & his handler Officer Bonanno in your thoughts as we mourn the sudden loss of this brave K-9," the department wrote on Facebook.
Eli was 9-years-old and had worked with the department for 8 years.
Posted May 25 2019 01:28PM EDT
Updated May 25 2019 01:30PM EDT
It’s Memorial Day weekend, and folks are hitting the beach. If you're heading into the waves, Brevard County Ocean Rescue Asst. Chief Derek Shore wants you to have a great time, but swim safe.
“We have rip currents up and down the beach, especially with the way the wind and the waves are going this weekend,” Shore said. He expects their lifeguards to be busy this weekend.
“We have 125 guards on our staff, we put about 50 on shift, and this weekend we're going to put as many people on who show up, we got a message out to our crew to come on in, and will up staff every beach with that we can,” Shore said.
Posted May 25 2019 01:08PM EDT
Updated May 25 2019 01:13PM EDT
Deputies in Sarasota are asking for the public's help finding a teenager they say is missing and endangered.
Travis Bosco, 16, was last seen on Friday at North Port High School.
"Travis was wearing a turquoise t-shirt, dark blue hoodie, grey shorts and black sketchers sneakers," the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "He may be riding a blue and black mountain bike and carrying a black and white NBA drawstring backpack."
Posted May 25 2019 12:59PM EDT
Updated May 25 2019 01:00PM EDT
Calling all space nerds: here's your chance to be in "mission control."
NASA needs help mapping an asteroid known as Bennu.
The space agency's "Osiris Rex" mission started taking samples of the space rock last year. But the surface is full of debris and danger, and the agency needs to find where to land a spacecraft.