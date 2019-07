- The Orlando Sentinel is reporting that the Florida Gators’ ultimate football fan and original "Mr. Two Bits" has died at the age of 97.

George Edmondson, a Tampa resident who did not attend the University of Florida, was a diehard Florida Gator football fan. He started the Mr. Two Bits routine during the 1949 season and continued through his retirement in 2008. In the years since, UF has anointed a celebrity Two Bits, who leads the chant, “Two bits, four bits, six bits, a dollar...all for the Gators stand up and holler!"

According to the university, Edmondson passed away on Tuesday, July 2. A "celebration of life" ceremony will be held in Tampa in August, and details will be announced at a later date.