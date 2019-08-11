He also tells Fox News he always tries to make everyone's experience safer and more fun.
"When it came to the little girl, she looked like she just wanted to explore for a little while, and the mom looked like she could've used a well-deserved break, so I happily took the little girl from her hands and rocked her for a little while," he said. "I've always thought it takes a village to raise children … And besides, I bet my mother could've used a couple of breaks when I was growing up."
And for those few who wondered about his relationship status, he also confirmed that yes, he is currently single.
Frontier Airlines later chimed in about the cute moment, telling Fox News they "love" how employees are eager to help their passengers.
"Frontier is known for being family-friendly airline and we love that our team goes above and beyond to ensure everyone has an enjoyable flight," the airline said.
CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM
Posted Aug 11 2019 04:43PM EDT
Burger King employees apparently played a cruel joke and it cost them their jobs.
A police officer in New Mexico posted a picture of a Burger King wrapper he claims to have received from a restaurant in Clovis. A cartoon pig is crudely drawn on the wrapper, and the photo bears the text, "When you order food in uniform."
READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM
Posted Aug 11 2019 04:05PM EDT
Updated Aug 11 2019 04:13PM EDT
Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a fuel tanker on Sunday.
It happened on west Silver Springs Boulevard.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a Ford F-150 pickup lodged underneath a fuel tanker.
Posted Aug 11 2019 03:44PM EDT
Updated Aug 11 2019 03:50PM EDT
As the so-called dog days of summer have finally arrived, the still-frozen slopes of Yosemite National Park are now sporting what some may know as "watermelon snow" - but don't confuse it for the popular summertime treat.
Yosemite National Park in California shared photos last Sunday to Facebook of the sight at an unnamed lake in the high country above 9,500 feet.